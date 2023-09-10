Every Justin Jefferson catch from 150-yard game Week 1
Watch the best plays from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's 150-yard game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season.
Watch the best plays from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's 150-yard game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season.
Jefferson is widely expected to land a deal larger than the four-year, $120 million contract Tyreek Hill landed with the Miami Dolphins.
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
According to Evans and his agent, the Bucs haven't made a single offer to keep the wide receiver in Tampa.
Rudolph wants to retire with the Vikings, who he played with for 10 years.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Which division is the toughest as we head into a new season?
Baker Mayfield was a low-cost gamble for the Buccaneers.
The Vikings had a shocking record in close games last season.
Tampa Bay's quarterback battle has come to a conclusion.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
There are plenty of star receivers to pick from this fantasy season, but who should the next wideout drafted after Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase?
Gage sustained the non-contact injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta, but hopes for better days ahead.
Williams took a big hit in the second quarter against the Dolphins.