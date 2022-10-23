Every JuJu Smith-Schuster catch in 124-yard game Week 7
Watch every catch made by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster from his 124-yard game in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch every catch made by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster from his 124-yard game in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 56 receptions in just six games, and you can watch all of them here
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you informed on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Tom Brady has defied odds and shown incredible resilience over his Hall of Fame career, but he hit rock bottom with the Bucs' loss to Carolina.
Here are six takeaways from today's win.
There have been several injuries suffered in Sunday’s matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers and now there’s been another for Los Angeles. Receiver Mike Williams was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury suffered in the fourth quarter. The Chargers say Williams is questionable to return. But with L.A. down 37-23 in the [more]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a second straight upset loss on the road, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers
DENVER (AP) Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien's fourth-down pass into the end zone to Courtland Sutton with just under 2 minutes remaining. Rypien's final heave in the closing moments fell woefully short of KJ Hamler's grasp at the goal line.
The Jets won 10 games over the last three seasons and they are halfway to that total through seven weeks of the 2022 season. Breece Hall ran for an early 62-yard touchdown and the Jets defense shut out the Broncos in the second half of a 16-9 road win. The win is the fourth in [more]
WATCH: Talanoa Hufanga's incredible diving INT of Patrick Mahomes.
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.