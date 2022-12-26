Every Jerry Jeudy catch from 117-yard game Week 16
Watch every Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy catch from 117-yard game during Week 16 on Christmas.
Watch every Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy catch from 117-yard game during Week 16 on Christmas.
The Rams ravaged the Broncos in the franchise's first Christmas game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a splash play from their defense early Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals
It was all studs and no duds on Sunday in the Rams' 51-14 win over the Broncos
Sean McVay gave a great speech to the team after the Rams' 51-14 win and handed out game balls to 5 players
Cam Akers scored three touchdowns in the Rams' win over Denver. USA Today Sports Week 16 schedule for FSU players in the NFL as well as their season stats. RB Cam Akers (Rams): He had season highs in carries (23) and rushing yards (118) and three rushing touchdowns in a rout of Denver.
The Packers' Pro Bowl cornerback delivered one of the best post-game interviews you'll find after the team's win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
With two games left in the final regular season of his rookie contract, running back Josh Jacobs may be ready to move on from the Raiders. He seemed exasperated and exhausted after Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, featuring a sluggish offense that mustered only 10 points before Pittsburgh took the lead late. “Yeah, man, [more]
Three fourth-quarter interceptions from Tagovailoa helped spur a Packers win.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC standings.
And while head coach Mike McDaniel emphasized Tagovailoa alone wasn’t at fault for blowing this game, the quarterback’s decision-making undoubtedly contributed. He knew that.
After throwing for two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, 49ers QB Brock Purdy joined an exclusive club.
The Raiders had a 10-3 lead at halftime before the Steelers rallied for the win.
Brock Purdy showed a token of appreciation toward Trey Lance as the rookie transitioned into the starting quarterback role with the 49ers.