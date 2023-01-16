Every Ja'Marr Chase catch from 84-yard game Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch every Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catch from his 84-yard game in Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch every Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catch from his 84-yard game in Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2022 NFL season.
The Cowboys have been fueled all season by the bitter taste of last season’s early playoff exit to the 49ers
The Bengals hung on to eliminate the Ravens
The matchups for the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs are nearly set. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming games.
What a brutal end for the Ravens.
A former Patriots QB had an interesting angle for a Tom Brady-Brock Purdy comparison.
The NFL Divisional Round schedule is set for January 21 and 22
While there’s technically one more game left in the first round of the 2022 postseason, we now know when the divisional-round games will be played. After both teams won on Sunday, the Bengals and Bills will play in Western New York next Sunday afternoon. Buffalo finished No. 2 and Cincinnati finished No. 3 in the [more]
There is a different intensity in the NFL playoffs, starting with wild card weekend. Which teams will punch their exclusive ticket to Super Bowl 57?
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard covered more distance than any other player this season on his 98-yard fumble return touchdown against the Ravens.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
The 49ers will host either the Cowboys or Buccaneers next Sunday after the Vikings lost to the Giants.
Another team is reportedly deep in the running for Tom Brady's services in 2023.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]