Every Ja'Marr Chase catch from 110-yard game vs. 49ers Week 8
Watch Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's Week 8 highlights as he caught 10 passes for 110 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.
Watch Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's Week 8 highlights as he caught 10 passes for 110 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Nate Tice explains how Chase's alignment is more helicopter now than airplane, demonstrates Lawrence's uncanny processing ability, shows love to the Lions' shot plays, and more.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Renee Miller reminds fantasy managers to look forward in making lineup decisions, as some players who started slowly erupted in Week 5.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
The Bears' 2-5 record doesn't surprise anyone, but the same can't be said of the Chargers' 2-4 record.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.