Every A.J. Brown catch from 2-TD game Week 8
Watch every catch by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown from his 2-TD game from Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Brown's five straight games of at least 125 receiving yards and sync with Hurts out of structure have head coach Nick Sirianni thanking the team owner for the money to pay him.
The Eagles were able to pull away from the Dolphins.
