Every A.J. Brown catch from 127-yard game Week 5
Watch every catch from Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown's 127-yard game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Watch every catch from Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown's 127-yard game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Rams game.
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 5!
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Some sit-start decisions are easy. Others are not. Lean on our Week 3 PPR rankings to help you with your lineups.
The Vikings' star is on pace for 2,627 receiving yards this season.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
How did the Rams get Puka Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
Brock Purdy found George Kittle three times during their blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
The Rangers are taking a 2-0 series lead back to Texas, while the Twins earned a 1-1 split in Houston.