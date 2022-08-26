Every Iowa football opponents’ players on the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list

The Senior Bowl is the most prestigious all-star event in college football. For those unaware, the week-long mega festival is an NFL draft followers dream. Executive Director Jim Nagy and his team scour the college ranks all season, working with NFL teams to find the next crop of graduating players that have league interest. These are the guys the league wants to get a closer look at. There’s the weigh-in, an event that has to be silly to all non-sports fans, three days of practice, and finally the game. The practice is the main attraction for those in attendance, and while extremely important for the select players down there, the chance to interview with NFL coaches and front office personnel is everything. The week can make or break your draft stock at the end of the day.

On Wednesday, the Senior Bowl released its official watch list. Iowa was well represented with seven players on the list, but what about their opponents. Which athletes currently on the Hawkeyes’ scheduled slate are recognized as potential NFL talents? Here is your one stop shop for all of the players on opposing teams that made it on the Senior Bowl Watchlist.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Erin Bormett / Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Despite SDSU’s FCS status, there’s a reason they shouldn’t be taken lightly. The Jackrabbits feature three players on the Senior Bowl watch list. Wide receiver Jaxon Janke was featured in our South Dakota State schedule breakdown. Janke finished seventh in the FCS with 1,176 receiving yards.

Garrett Greenfield, OL

Zach Heinz, TE

Jaxon Janke, WR

Iowa State Cyclones

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Cyclones once again finish below their in-state rival, featuring five players on the watch list this year. It comes as no surprise to see edge rusher Will McDonald listed, McDonald reaching over 10 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in both of his last two seasons. Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson joined his Cyclone teammate on our Iowa State schedule breakdown.

Trevor Downing, OL

Xavier Hutchinson, WR

Anthony Johnson Jr, S

Will McDonald, EDGE

Jared Russ, FB

Nevada Wolfpack

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Senior Bowl did not favor the Wolfpack this year, a good summation of where the program currently stands. They lost a lot of talent due to graduation and transfer, leaving new head coach Ken Wilson with an extremely unproven young squad to work with. Offensive tackle Aaron Frost is the only appearance.

Aaron Frost, OL

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers occasionally has a member or two make it down to Mobile, Bo Melton and Kemoko Turay examples in recent years. Taj Harris and A

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aron Cruikshank might be the next Scarlet Knights pass catcher to make the roster, especially if Harris looks like his former self again. Avery Young is the typical experienced versatile Big Ten defensive back good to make one of the high profile all-star games.

Aron Cruikshank, WR

Taj Harris, WR

Avery Young, DB

Michigan Wolverines

Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Wolverines got a lot of love from the Senior Bowl, which makes sense considering they continually churn out NFL talent. Michigan is tied for fifth in total selections, with nine athletes making the watch list. Michigan features a duo of wide receivers, Cornelius Johnson and Ronnie Bell, as well as tight ends Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker.

Erick All, TE

Ronnie Bell, WR

Ryan Hayes, OL

Cornelius Johnson, WR

Olusegun Oluwatimi, OL

Mike Sainristil, CB

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Taylor Upshaw, EDGE

Julius Welschof, DL

Illinois Fighting Illini

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

It certainly isn’t a horrible year for the Illini, four players on the list despite being a squad more known for being a better whole than the sum of their parts. Running back Chase Brown, featured in our Illinois schedule breakdown alongside safety Sydney Brown, will be the interesting case. Brown had a productive 2021 with over 1,000 rushing yards, but unless he has an even crazier season, will it be enough? Definitely watch out for the back to make either the Shrine or NFLPA Bowl.

Chase Brown, RB

Sydney Brown, SAF

Luke Ford, TE

Devon Witherspoon, CB

Ohio State Buckeyes

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to their rival Michigan, Ohio State also had nine members of the team make the watchlist. Zach Harrison seemingly has been a Buckeye forever. He leads the crop of Buckeyes along with massive offensive tackle Dawand Jones.

Cameron Brown, CB

Jerron Cage, DL

Tyler Friday, DL

Zach Harrison, EDGE

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE

Dawand Jones, OL

Matthews Jones, OL

Josh Proctor, SAF

Taron Vincent, DL

Northwestern Wildcats

Doug McSchooler (FLO)-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern fans could be in for another rough ride in 2022. Last year the Wildcats struggled, finishing up the season with a 3-9 record. The only Northwestern player to make the list is defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL

Purdue Boilermakers

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

This one hurts for Hawkeyes fans. Right there listed on the Senior Bowl watchlist is wide receiver Charlie Jones. It should have been for us. No surprise here, Aidan O’Connell is here too and figures to be one of the front runners to make the roster at quarterback.

Payne Durham, TE

Jalen Graham, LB

Charlie Jones, WR

Aidan O’Connell, QB

Cory Trice, CB

Wisconsin Badgers

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Army Black Knights during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a bit of a Senior Bowl dry spell for the Badgers, Jake Ferguson their only appearance at the all-star event over the past two seasons. Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton looks to change that with a strong season. Running back Chez Mellusi is one of four other players joining him.

Keeanu Benton, DL

Jack Schenbach, TE

Michael Furtney, OL

Chez Mellusi, RB

Isaiah Mullens, DL

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden Gophers are typically good for a player or two down in Mobile, and there are a number of good candidates on the watch list. They have seven in total. Mohamed Ibrahim, if he can return to form after a season-ending injury, just seems like a Senior Bowl back. Offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz is another one to watch for.

Chris Autman-Bell, WR

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB

Tanner Morgan, QB

Tyler Nubin, SAF

John Michael Schmitz, OL

Brent Laing, OL

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) strips the ball out of the hands of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Finally we finish with Nebraska, and while they only have four players on the watch list, they feature some really strong Senior Bowl candidates this year. Ochaun Mathis was a productive player at TCU, especially in his eight sack redshirt sophomore season. It’s hard to explain, but both Mathis and linebacker Garrett Nelson just seem like fits for the game. Anyone who follows the Senior Bowl every year will know exactly what I mean. Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson also has a ton of potential.

Ochaun Mathis, EDGE

Garrett Nelson, LB

Casey Thompson, QB

Travis Vokolek, TE

