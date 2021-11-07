Every interception by the Patriots' defense Week 9
Watch every interception by the New England Patriots' defense from Week 9 of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch every interception by the New England Patriots' defense from Week 9 of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
If the Giants are going to salvage anything at all out of this lost season, one thing seems perfectly clear: The defense is going to have to do it for them.
The Saints backup quarterback brought his team back from a 24-6 deficit in the 4th quarter, but eventually lost to Atlanta 27-25.
The Cowboys are set to have quarterback Dak Prescott back in the lineup on Sunday and it looks like he’ll have plenty of receiving options to work with against the Broncos. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb were both listed as questionable on Friday, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that both players are expected [more]
Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen sacked, intercepted and recovered a fumble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Jacksonville's stunning win on Sunday.
Eagles icon DeSean Jackson is still chasing a Super Bowl ring, and he's landed with an intriguing division-leader with a solid fit. By Adam Hermann
Darnold has 9 interceptions and 1 touchdown in 4 career starts against Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
A play by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the first half of Sunday’s game was not well received by Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns strip sacked Jones and Jones then grabbed Burns’ ankle to keep him from pursuing the loose ball. He eventually twisted Burns’ ankle to take him down and [more]
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano talks about the Giants defense coming up with three key turnovers in their victory over the Raiders. He also talks about how the Giants offense continues to sputter with their key players still limited by injuries.
The Patriots' defense dominated in Sunday's victory against Carolina, intercepting Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold three times.
Colts DE Kwity Paye was named to PFF's midseason all-rookie team.
After a rocky start, Trevor Siemian nearly led the Saints to a major comeback win against the Falcons. Is that enough to prove he's the answer at QB for New Orleans?
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick was furious with Mac Jones after the Patriots quarterback twisted the ankle of a Carolina player in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game.
Pete Davidson portrayed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live." On Friday, Rodgers said during an interview that the "woke mob" was after him over his COVID-19 vaccination claims.
Aaron Rodgers' own Instagram account shows an entitled player who didn't care about NFL's rules. It's time for him to face some consequences.
How far will Michigan State fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Purdue?
It was Allen-on-Allen crime in a shocking upset.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25 after Week 10? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is out for the third straight week. He'll miss Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern.