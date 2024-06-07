Every Inter Milan player competing at Euro 2024

Less than one month after winning Serie A, 13 Inter Milan players will compete at Euro 2024, and half of them will battle in Group D.

For the first time since 2021, Inter Milan lifted the Scudetto at the end of the 2023/24 season, topping the league with 94 points. The Italian giants finished 19 points ahead of rivals AC Milan thanks to their quality, consistent roster of young and veteran players. Some of their superstars even have a great chance of winning Euro 2024.

Here's a breakdown of every Inter Milan player representing their countries in Germany over the next two months.

Check out the 13 Inter Milan players taking center stage at Euro 2024.

Group A: Switzerland

Goalkeepers:

Yann Sommer, the veteran player for both Inter Milan and Switzerland, will likely compete at his last ever Euro this summer. Sommer memorably saved a crucial penalty against Kylian Mbappé to eliminate France in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Now, at age 35, the keeper has one last chance to try to best Switzerland's previous quarter-final appearance.

Group B: Albania

Midfielders:

Kristjan Asllani might not have eye-catching statistics for Inter Milan, but his steady appearances throughout the Euro 2024 Qualifiers for Albania show just how much Sylvinho trusts the midfielder. Albania have their work cut out for them, though, in a group with Italy, Croatia, and Spain.

Group B: Italy

Defenders:

Midfielders:

Nicolò Barella

Davide Frattesi

The trio of Inter Milan defenders will have to step up for Italy after the reigning champions lost both Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini to injury.

Nicolò Barella tallied three assists in Italy's Euro 2024 Qualifiers and will slot in nicely alongside Arsenal's Jorginho in the midfield. Although Davide Frattesi is not as dynamic as Barella, he is a great finisher for Italy, netting three goals in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Group D: Austria

Forwards:

Marko Arnautovic

Marko Arnautovic struggled with injury in the 2023/24 season, keeping him out of multiple games for both club and country. Fortunately for Austria, he will suit up as one of the veteran attackers in the squad this summer, especially after the retirement of Karim Onisiwo.

The forward also hinted at his own possible retirement after Euro 2024.

Group D: France

Defenders:

Forwards:

Coming off their successful domestic season, Benjamin Pavard and Marcus Thuram will look bring their winning ways to France, especially after Les Bleus were knocked out in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. Thuram, in particular, is entering the tournament in great form after scoring 15 goals for Inter Milan across all competitions in the 2023/24 season.

Group D: Netherlands

Defenders:

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is undoubtedly the best defender for the Netherlands, but Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Wrij are capable of playing key roles for their country if called upon. The Oranje's first match will be a good test against Robert Lewandowski and Poland.

Group F: Turkey

Midfielders:

Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu heavily contributed to Inter Milan's Serie A campaign this past season, tallying 13 goals and 3 assists. The midfielder also has over 80 caps for his country, and will captain the side in Germany this summer.

With plenty of young talent in the squad, including Arda Guler, Calhanoglu's experience will be vital for Turkey.