Every indication Luka Doncic will sign super-max extension with Mavericks

Derrick Rose was, naturally, eligible for the “Derrick Rose Rule” as soon as the NBA implemented it in 2011. The rule allows qualifying players to earn more money in their fifth season than they could’ve previously. Rose qualified by winning 2011 MVP, so his rookie-scale extension with the Bulls signed that offseason included the higher super-max salary.

But qualifying for the fifth-year super-max is difficult. Players must win MVP or make certain All-NBA teams or win Defensive Player of the Year in their first four seasons. It’s especially difficult to qualify before signing a rookie-scale extension, which players do after their third season. So, several players have signed a rookie-scale extension that specifies, if the player qualifies in his fourth season, he will receive the higher salary once his extension begins in his fifth season.

Since Rose, nobody has been eligible for the super-max when signing a rookie-scale extension.

That will change with Mavericks star Luka Doncic, assuming he makes an All-NBA team this season. If he does, he could – and seemingly will – sign a contract extension projected to be worth $201 million over five years (starting in 2022-23).

Early estimates have the rookie extension this offseason for Luka Doncic crossing the $200 million threshold over five years and the Mavericks, league sources say, naturally intend to offer it Doncic once free agency begins in August. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 7, 2021

Luka Doncic on signing the looming $200 million contract extension he will be offered this summer: "I think you know the answer." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 7, 2021

Luka Doncic says he will soon join the Slovenian national team to try to lead them to Tokyo via Olympic qualifying. "No vacation," Doncic says. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 7, 2021

There’s clearly significant trust between Doncic and the Mavericks.

He can’t officially sign this extension until Aug. 6. The Olympic Qualifying Tournament runs June 29-July 4. If Slovenia gets past OQT host Lithuania (and Poland) (and Venezuela, Angola and Korea), the Tokyo Olympics run July 24-Aug. 8. Most players would fear injury and would sit until the extension becomes official.

But Doncic clearly knows Dallas will offer him the extension no matter what.

He was so brilliant in the playoffs and is just 22. Locking him in for the next five years (six if he doesn’t get a player option) is a bargain at any allowable price.

The Mavericks big challenge: Determining how to build around Doncic.

