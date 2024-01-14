Every Husker participating in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl

Later this week, three future Nebraska Cornhuskers will participate in one of High School football’s top all-star games. Carter Nelson, Dylan Raiola, and Preston Taumua will participate in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl.

The game will see the top high school players in the country ‘gather in Hawaii to celebrate culture and play the game they love.’ The two teams will be coached by former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis and former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Lewis currently serves as a special advisor to the head coach at Arizona State. Zimmer last served as an analyst/consultant at Jackson State during the 2022 campaign.

The Polynesian Bowl will occur on Friday, January 19, at 8:00 p.m. CT from Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, live on NFL Network. You can find a complete breakdown of the Huskers participating in the game below.

Carter Nelson - Tight End

The prospect is the first eight-man player from Nebraska to receive an offer from the Cornhuskers since 2002. Iowa’s Seth Malcom, who signed with the Huskers in 2021, was the last eight-man star to sign with Nebraska.

For 2023, Nelson led Ainsworth High School to a 9-1 record. He threw for 610 and eight touchdowns, ran the ball 120 times for 1,148 yards and 19 touchdowns, and had 32 receptions for 658 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Dylan Raiola - Quarterback

The 6-foot-2.5, 230-pound quarterback was also previously committed to Ohio State during his recruitment before flipping to Georgia earlier this year. Both 247Sports and Rivals have him ranked as the nation’s top quarterback and the second-best prospect in the country, while ESPN ranks him as the country’s eighth-best prospect overall and top signal caller.

Preston Taumua - Inside Offensive Lineman

Taumua is the highest-ranked Hawaiian prospect to commit to Nebraska since No. 1 ranked prospect Wynden Ho’ohull committed to the class of 2021. Ho’ohull would transfer to Hawaii back in January of 2022. Taumua told 247Sports that he chose the Cornhuskers over Arizona and Oregon. He also told the recruiting network that Husker head coach Matt Rhule played a large role in his final decision.

