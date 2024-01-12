Get every Houma-, Thibodaux-area all-state football player for Classes 1A, 2A, and 3A here

With high school football season over, the LSWA all-state football teams are out. Here's every Houma- and Thibodaux-area player who made the teams, starting with the lowest divisions: 1A, 2A, and 3A.

1A

Connor Lally, sophomore running back, Covenant Christian: Lally rushed for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023 and was named an all-state honorable mention.

Owen Trosclair, sophomore linebacker, Covenant Christian: Trosclair made 70 tackles, a mammoth 22 tackles for a loss, and nine sacks while being named all-state honorable mention.

St. James' Brayden Williams runs through the line in the LHSAA Non-Select Division III state championship game on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at Mercedes Superdome in New Orleans.

2A

Micah Callais, senior running back/linebacker, Houma Christian School: Callais starred on both offense and defense for the Warriors on his way to being named all-state.

Joseph Landry, senior running back/kick returner, Houma Christian School: Landry was not only a key part of the Warriors' offense, he was also a crucial component of their special teams.

3A

Kobe Brown, senior wide receiver, St. James: Brown caught 77 passes for 1,354 yards and 17 touchdowns while being named to the first team.

Nick Chopin, senior defensive lineman, St. James: Chopin made 63 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks on his way to being named to the first team.

Matthew Escher, senior wide receiver/defensive back, E.D. White: Escher was a two-way player for EDW, starting at both receiver and in the secondary on his way to being named an honorable mention.

Zach Guin, junior center, E.D. White: Guin led the way — quite literally — for the Cardinals' run-heavy offense as he was named an honorable mention.

Paxton Lafont, senior wide receiver, E.D. White: Lafont caught 51 passes for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns while being named an honorable mention.

Adrian Prean, senior linebacker, St. James: Prean made 77 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, and four sacks while also intercepting a pass and recovering two fumbles. He was named to the first team.

Ty Powell, junior kicker, E.D. White: Powell made 75% of his field goals this season, with his only misses being blocked, and 95.7% of his extra point attempts. He was named an honorable mention.

Jake Sternfels, senior athlete, E.D. White: A quarterback by trade, Sternfels was named to the first team after leading EDW to a 10-0 regular season.

Taylor Thibodaux, senior linebacker, E.D. White: Thibodaux was a defensive leader for the Cardinals and was named an honorable mention to close his high school career.

Brayden Williams, senior quarterback, St. James: Williams passed for 2,494 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 697 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named to the first team as well as the Class 3A Offensive MVP.

Deuce Williams, senior offensive lineman, St. James: Williams helped clear the way for a Wildcats team that came within one play of the state championship and was named to the first team.

Jarrell Williams, junior defensive back, St. James: Williams was named to the first team after a season in which he made 48 tackles and intercepted a whopping seven passes.

