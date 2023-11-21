How every Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school volleyball team did in state tournament
Of the 13 Houma- and Thibodaux-area high schools, 11 had their volleyball teams qualify for the state tournament.
E.D. White led the way with a berth in the state championship match, but nine local teams managed a win in the playoffs. Here's how they all fared:
A.J. Ellender
The Patriots entered the Division II tournament as the 16-seed, and won its opener over Edna Karr in five sets. However, Ellender lost to eventual state champion St. Thomas More in straight sets in the second round.
Assumption
The 9-seed Mustangs opened the Division II playoffs with two straight set wins over Northwood-Shreveport and Beau Chêne, but lost to St. Thomas More in straight sets in the quarterfinals.
Central Lafourche
The 19-seed Trojans upset Southside in four sets to open the Division I bracket, then lost to Dutchtown in straight sets in the second round.
Covenant Christian
CCA began the Division V tournament with a straight set win over White Castle, but Central Catholic returned the favor in the second round.
E.D. White
The Cardinals began the Division III tournament with straight set wins over Cecilia and Berwick, then beat Lafayette Christian and Parkview Baptist in four sets to clinch a spot in the state title match. However, the chase for a championship came up short as Archbishop Hannan swept EDW.
Houma Christian
HCS lost in the first round of the Division V tournament in four sets to Ascension Christian.
St. James
St. James was swept in the first round of the Division IV tournament by St. Charles.
South Lafourche
The Lady Tarpons opened the Division II tournament with a straight set win over Neville in the first round, but followed it up with a straight set loss to St. Scholastica in the second.
South Terrebonne
The Gators entered as the 27th seed in the Division II tournament and were quickly dispatched by Academy of Our Lady in straight sets.
Terrebonne
The Tigers began the Division I tournament with a straight set win over C.E. Byrd, but THS was swept by 4-seed Slidell in the second round.
Vandebilt Catholic
Vandebilt Catholic started the Division III tournament strong, defeating Vinton in the first round and Lutcher in the second, both in straight sets. However, the Terriers' playoff run came to an end against Parkview Baptist in the quarterfinals.
