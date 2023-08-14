Every highlight play from Chiefs’ preseason Week 1 loss to Saints

While the final score of the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday was certainly less than ideal, there were a few bright spots that shouldn’t go totally unnoticed. Several young players stepped up in key spots to get the Chiefs out of a 17-point hole.

Guys like Shane Buechele, Justyn Ross, Richie James, and Chamarri Conner all did their best to salvage the poor start and even got Kansas City within striking distance of a win to start their exhibition schedule.

Check out all of the Chiefs’ top highlights from their loss to the Saints in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason:

Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire got pumped up before the game kicked off

Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire kept the energy high for Kansas City ahead of the game’s kickoff. The former didn’t get much run against the Saints, but the latter was a featured player in the Chiefs’ first drive of the matchup.

Rookie Chamarri Conner got involved with a second-quarter sack that helped swing momentum in Kansas City's favor

Chamarri Conner’s emergence as a pass rusher could be a boon for Kansas City’s defense, which needs all the spark it can get after this brutal defeat. His presence was a plus for the Chiefs every time he stepped on the field in this game.

Danny Shelton also got involved in the pass rush, bringing Jameis Winston down for a slick sack

BIG DANNY SHELTON pic.twitter.com/3TQyqAJxJ8 — EDDIE HIGH (@EddieHigh) August 13, 2023

Shelton could prove to be a valuable piece for Kansas City’s defense in Chris Jones’ absence and showed a flash of his first-round pedigree on this highlight play later in the second quarter. He is a player for fans to keep their eyes on as the preseason progresses.

Richie James came down with a deep ball off the arm of Blaine Gabbert to set up the Chiefs' first score

Richie James’ involvement in the Chiefs’ offense should come as no surprise to fans who saw him mesh well with Kansas City’s quarterbacks in training camp. This play preceded the next on our list and was a key turning point in the Chiefs’ early comeback.

Richie James came down with Kansas City's first score of the game

This snag by James got the Chiefs on the board in the second quarter, even if they were still down by 10. Plays like this are exactly what Kansas City needs moving forward if they intend to win in the preseason.

Kahlef Hailassie came down with this spectacular interception

Kahlef the THIEF ❌ pic.twitter.com/JPiT8jo0sT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2023

Kahlef Hailassie made this exceptional play on the ball to help give Kansas City more momentum. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t prove to be the most decisive event of the matchup, but the effort was more than enough to impress his coaches.

Justyn Ross hauled in his first NFL touchdown

Been waiting on this one. First touchdown in the league for @_jross8 😤 pic.twitter.com/WzmWLzpumY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2023

The Justyn Ross hype train continued to gain steam after this spectacular touchdown grab helped cut the deficit to four points in the third quarter. If he can continue to make plays like this, Ross will be a lock for Kansas City’s 53-man roster, if he isn’t already.

Shane Buechele channeled his inner Patrick Mahomes on this touchdown pass

Shane Buechele put Kansas City on top with this exceptional touchdown pass to rookie Kekoa Crawford. Both players earned respect from fans and teammates for the clutch score.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1]

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire