Every Heisman winner from current and future Big 12 schools since 1970

The Big 12 Conference has seen its fair share of Heisman Trophy winners over the years. Some of the winners happened prior to the formation of the Big 12, of course, they fall under the banner of the Big 8 and the SWC prior to 1996.

The Texas Longhorns have celebrated a pair of Heisman winners during that stretch. The Oklahoma Sooners have seen more success as of late with four different quarterbacks earning the distinction since 2003. In consecutive seasons (1977-78), a pair of running backs featured in the Red River Rivalry took home the trophy.

Those two aren’t the only teams to win the most prestigious individual honor in college football. Winners hail from the Baylor Bears, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and new conference members BYU Cougars and Houston Cougars who start play in 2023.

Check out the rest of the conference Heisman winners:

We break down each Heisman Memorial Trophy winner from current and future Big 12 schools over the last 51 years:

1977: Earl Campbell | Running Back | Texas Longhorns (SWC)

AP Photo

Campbell’s 1977 Stats: 267 Carries | 1,744 Yards | 18 TDs

1978: Billy Sims | Running Back | Oklahoma Sooners (Big 8)

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Sims’ 1978 Stats: 231 Carries | 1,762 Yards | 20 TDs

1988: Barry Sanders | Running Back | Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 8)

AP Photo/Susan Ragan

Sanders’ 1988 Stats: 344 Carries | 2,628 Yards | 37 TDs

1989: Andre Ware | Quarterback | Houston Cougars (SWC)

AP Photo/Ira Strickstein

Ware’s 1989 Stats: 63.1% Comp | 4,699 Yards | 46 TDs | 15 INTs

1990: Ty Detmer | Quarterback | Brigham Young Cougars (Independent)

AP Photo

Detmer’s 1990 Stats: 64.2% Comp | 5,188 Yards | 41 TDs | 28 INTs

1998: Ricky Williams | Running Back | Texas Longhorns

ADAM NADEL/AFP via Getty Images

Williams’ 1998 Stats: 361 Carries | 2,124 Yards | 27 TDs

2003: Jason White | Quarterback | Oklahoma Sooners

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

White’s 2003 Stats: 61.6% Comp | 3,846 Yards | 40 TDs | 10 INTs

2008: Sam Bradford | Quarterback | Oklahoma Sooners

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Bradford’s 2008 Stats: 67.9% Comp | 4,720 Yards | 50 TDs | 8 INTs

2011: Robert Griffin III | Quarterback | Baylor Bears

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Griffin’s 2011 Stats: 72.4% Comp | 4,293 Yards | 37 TDs | 6 INTs

2017: Baker Mayfield | Quarterback | Oklahoma Sooners

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield’s 2017 Stats: 70.5% Comp | 4,627 Yards | 43 TDs | 6 INTs

2018: Kyler Murray | Quarterback | Oklahoma Sooners

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Murray’s 2018 Stats: 69.0% Comp | 4,361 Yards | 42 TDs | 7 INTs

1