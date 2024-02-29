Here’s when every head coach will speak during the 2024 SEC Football Media Days

The 2024 college football season is inching closer and closer as March approaches, meaning spring practices are now just mere weeks away. With plenty of storylines to keep you entertained, SEC Media Days is also around the corner, as the yearly event has now moved to Dallas, Texas, for the first time after taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, last year.

Taking place from Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18, several new head coaches will take the podium, including Texas A&M HC Mike Elko, who returns to College Station after two seasons leading the Duke Blue Devils.

Even more enticing, with legendary head coach Nick Saban’s retirement from Alabama, Kalen DeBoer, who is coming off a Championship appearance with the Washington Huskies, has taken the reigns after 17 Saban-led seasons.

While Elko joins new Mississippi State HC Jeff Lebby and the lone SEC newcomers, Texas and Oklahoma will officially join the SEC in July, making way for Longhorns HC Steven Sarkisian and Sooners HC Brent Venables.

To make your plans accordingly, here is when every SEC head coach will speak during SEC Media Days this summer.

Brian Kelly — LSU: Monday, July 15

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023.

2023 season: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

Brian Kelly will likely be asked several times how LSU’s offense will move on from Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, so prepare for a dose of platitudes.

Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions on LSU Tigers Wire.

Lane Kiffin — Ole Miss Monday, July 15

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Thursday, July 20, 2023.

2023 season: 11-2 (6-2)

Lane Kiffin will likely look bored while taking a shot at Jimbo Fisher before a reporter reminds him that he’s no longer at Texas A&M. Joking aside, Ole Miss could go 12-0 next season, so there’s that.

Shane Beamer — South Carolina: Monday, July 15

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Thursday, July 20, 2023.

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Shane Beamer is a ball of energy, but the Gamecocks are coming off an underwhelming 2023 campaign while losing veteran quarterback Spencer Rattler to the NFL Draft. Any hope in 2024? He’ll certainly sell his vision at the podium this summer.

Clark Lea — Vanderbilt: Monday, July 15

Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

2023 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

Clark Lea is now 9-27 in three years with the program, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier with matchups against Alabama, Missouri, and Texas. Look, expectations are low, but expect Lea to excel in the underdog role.

Kirby Smart — Georgia: Tuesday, July 16

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

2023 season: 13-1 (8-0 SEC)

In eight seasons at his alma mater, Smart is a prolific 94-16 (56-9 SEC), including two National Championships and seven consecutive New Year Bowl victories. Safe to say everyone is expecting the Bulldogs to once again go unblemished into the postseason.

Get more Georgia news, analysis, and opinions on UGA Wire.

Eli Drinkwitz — Missouri: Tuesday, July 16

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz addresses the media Thursday in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.

Sec Media Days Missouri

2023 season: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Eli Drinkwitz has proven his worth in the SEC, earning a big-time Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State, and after years of doubt from the media, he deserves a small victory lap heading into next season.

Brent Venable — Oklahoma: Tuesday, July 16

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables speaks during a media day for the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) football team in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

2023 record: 10-3 (7-2 Big 12)

Brent Venables enters the SEC with mid to high expectations, mainly due to former 5-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, but other than that, the Sooner’s inaugural SEC season could go either way.

Get more Oklahoma Sooners news, analysis, and opinions on Sooners Wire.

Josh Heupel — Tennessee: Tuesday, July 16

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Thursday, July 20, 2023.

2023 season: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

Josh Heupel will now look to highly touted freshman duel-threat Nico Iamaleava to take the Volunteers to double-digit wins and a chance to finally enter the college football playoff conversation in the expanded 12-team field.

Get more Tennessee news, analysis, and opinions on Vols Wire.

Kalen DeBoer — Alabama: Wednesday, July 17

Jan 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The University of Alabama introduced new head football coach Kalen DeBoer with a press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeBoer speaks during the press conference.

2023 record at Washington: 14-1 (9-0 Pac 12)

Once Kalen DeBoer takes the podium, all eyes will descend upon the man who has taken over for the legendary Nick Saban after 17 years at the helm. After losing longtime OC Ryan Grubb to the Seattle Seahawks, DeBoer’s inaugural season will be interesting but likely successful.

Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on Roll Tide Wire.

Billy Napier — Florida: Wednesday July 17

Florida Head Coach Billy Napier speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Billy Napier’s future with the Gators is wearing thin after failing to secure bowl eligibility last season, and with an upcoming SEC schedule that’s brutal to the core, the program has now lost Director of scouting/recruiting Joe Hamilton, the man responsible for helping land 2024 5-star QB DJ Lagway to Texas A&M.

Get more Florida news, analysis, and opinions on Gators Wire.

Jeff Lebby — Mississippi State: Wednesday, July 17

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby speaks during a media day for the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) football team in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

2023 record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

Jeff Lebby obviously brings an elite offense acumen to the table, but with long-time quarterback Will Rogers now at Washington, who will take over the most important position?

Steve Sarkisian — Texas: Wednesday, July 17

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 season: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)

Steve Sarkisian has more than proven his worth in Austin, taking the Longhorns to the College Football Playoffs in year three. The roster is loaded, and quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to make a final run; a big year is in store for the SEC newcomers.

Get more Texas Longhorns news, analysis, and opinions on Longhorns Wire.

Sam Pittman — Arkansas: Thursday, July 18

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

2023 record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

This is a big year for the embattled head coach Sam Pittman, who hired former Texas A&M OC Bobby Petrino to take over the offense and hopefully provide a boost. With veteran QB KJ Jefferson out the door, former Boise State signal caller Taylen Green is his likely successor, so we’ll see how that goes.

Get more Arkansas news, analysis, and opinions on Razorbacks Wire.

Hugh Freeze — Auburn: Thursday, July 18

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

2023 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

Auburn fans should be excited for the future under Hugh Freeze based on his offensive background at both Ole Miss and Liberty. At the same time, his recruiting acumen has already translated after just one season. However, who’s playing quarterback next season? The answer will define the Tigers in 2024.

Get more Auburn news, analysis, and opinions on Auburn Wire.

Mark Stoop — Kentucky: Thursday, July 18

Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

2023 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

Current Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was actually Texas A&M’s new head coach for approximately three hours, so there’s that!

Get more Kentucky Wildcats news, analysis, and opinions on UKWildcats Wire.

Mike Elko — Texas A&M: Thursday, July 18

ACC Network personality Mark Packer, left, gives a thumbs up to Duke University Head Coach Mike Elko near Eric Mac Lain, studio analyst on The Huddle show, during the ACC Kickoff Media Days event in downtown Charlotte, N.C. Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

2023 season: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

The Mike Elko era for Texas A&M Football is already a success, hiring an elite coaching staff, paired with the return of quarterback Conner Weigman while acquiring 22 players through the transfer portal. If the Aggies improve on the offensive line and in the secondary, barring injuries, the sky is the limit in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire