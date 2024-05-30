Every Golden Boot Cristiano Ronaldo has won in his career

Every Golden Boot Cristiano Ronaldo has won in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another record to his ever-growing collection after winning the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot.

Ronaldo has scored 35 league goals for Al-Nassr this season, breaking Abderrazak Hamdallah’s Saudi Pro League record of 34 goals, also scored for Al-Nassr, in 2018-19.

The Portugal international has now scored 64 goals in 69 games since moving to the Middle East from Manchester United in January 2023.

Arguably the greatest goalscorer of all time, we’ve looked at every Golden Boot accolade Ronaldo has won in his career to date.

Premier League – Golden Boot (2008)

Ronaldo’s six seasons at Manchester United saw him evolve from a frustrating wide player to a goalscoring machine, with 2007-08 the campaign that truly took him to the highest level.

He scored 42 goals in all competitions for Manchester United to lead the club to a Premier League and Champions League double, including 31 in the league alone. Ronaldo finished seven goals clear of nearest challengers Emmanuel Adebayor and Fernando Torres in the race for the Golden Boot and ended 2008 with his first Ballon d’Or award.

La Liga – Pichichi Trophy (2011, 2015 and 2015)

Real Madrid spent a then-world record £80m to sign Ronaldo from Manchester United in 2009 and the forward repaid that faith with a record-breaking spell at the club.

Ronaldo scored a staggering 450 goals in just 438 appearances for the Spanish side, obliterating Raul’s club record. He won the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s leading scorer on three occasions, despite competition from Lionel Messi for the award.

Ronaldo scored 40+ goals in three separate La Liga seasons and averaged a goal-per-game or better in five consecutive campaigns between 2011 and 2015.

Serie A – Capocannoniere award (2021)

Ronaldo became the first player in history to finish as leading scorer in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A after completing a move to Juventus.

The 2020-21 season saw Ronaldo score 29 league goals to beat Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku to the prize, having missed out to Ciro Immobile the previous season after a record-breaking campaign from the Lazio forward.

Ronaldo is the only player to have scored a century of league goals in England, Spain and Italy.

Saudi Pro League – Golden Boot (2024)

Any suggestion that Ronaldo might be taking his Saudi sojourn as a chance to wind down have been emphatically dismissed, with the 39-year-old scoring 64 goals in 69 games since arriving from Manchester United.

Al-Nassr missed out on the title to unbeaten champions Al-Hilal, though Ronaldo claimed individual honours after beating Aleksandar Mitrovic to the Golden Boot.

I don’t follow the records, the records follow me. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/rqywmmTfZD — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 27, 2024

European Golden Shoe – (2008, 2011, 2014 and 2015)

Ronaldo is a four-time winner of the European Golden Shoe, with only Lionel Messi (6) having won the award on more occasions.

He is one of three Portuguese players to have claimed the prize, after Eusebio (1968 and 1973) and ex-Porto forward Fernando Gomes (1983 and 1985).

Champions League Top Scorer – (2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Ronaldo is the record goalscorer in Champions League history with 140 goals and also holds the records for most appearances (183) and assists (42).

His seven seasons as the competition’s leading scorer are another record, including five in a row between 2013 and 2018. A five-time winner of the competition, his 17 goals during Real Madrid’s success in 2013-14 is also a single-season record.

European Championship – Golden Boot (2020)

International football’s record scorer with 128 goals in 204 caps for Portugal, Ronaldo also holds the record for most European Championship goals (14) and for the most editions of the tournament scored in (5).

He won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 with five goals, ahead of Patrik Schick who also scored five times. The award went to Ronaldo due to an additional assist and fewer minutes played.

This summer, he will look to extend his record by scoring in a sixth European Championship. He will become the first player in history to have played in six tournaments.

Read – Iconic Performances: Ronaldo treble kills Atletico’s Champions League dreams

See more – Unforgettable Debuts: Cristiano Ronaldo, Old Trafford witnesses the birth of an icon

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok