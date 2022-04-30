Every Georgia player taken through first three rounds of NFL draft

On Thursday night, the Georgia Bulldogs became the first school in history to have five defensive players selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

But the Bulldogs were not done there. On Friday night, Georgia fans saw four more of their players become selected in the second and third rounds of the draft.

Georgia has already matched its 2021 draft total of nine players, which is the school’s record. That’s a record that’s surely to be shattered on Saturday, as the Dawgs still have potentially five more players expected to be drafted.

Here’s a look at every Georgia player selected so far through the first three rounds.

Round 1, pick 1: DE Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1, pick 13: DT Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1, pick 22: ILB Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers

Round 1, pick 28: DT Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay Packers

Round 1, pick 32: S Lewis Cine, Minnesota Vikins

Round 2, pick 52: WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 2, pick 63: RB James Cook, New York Giants

Round 3, pick 83: ILB Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3, pick 102: LB Channing Tindall, Miami Dolphins

HONORABLE MENTION: Round 1, pick 26: Ex-UGA (FSU) OLB Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets

