Every Georgia Bulldog on the All-SEC offense

Seven Georgia Bulldogs made the 2023 preseason All-SEC offense. No other team in the SEC had as many players on the All-SEC offense.

Georgia has five players on the first-team All-SEC offense including three offensive linemen, which is the most in the conference. LSU has three players on the first-team All-SEC offense.

The Bulldogs are looking to win the SEC again in 2023. Georgia is going to need to rely on its offense some if the Dawgs want to win a third consecutive national championship.

What seven Georgia Bulldogs made the All-SEC offense?

First-team: wide receiver Ladd McConkey

Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

Some fans may be surprised that Ladd McConkey made the All-SEC team. We aren’t. McConkey is a crisp route runner and is drawing the attention of NFL draft scouts ahead of the 2023 college football season. McConkey is also one of Georgia’s top threats on jet sweeps.

2022 stats: 58 receptions for 762 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns

First-team: tight end Brock Bowers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Bowers has a chance to go down as the greatest tight end in college football history. Bowers is projected to be a first round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and should be in for a monster 2023 season. Bowers is also an excellent blocker.

2022 stats: 63 receptions for 942 yards and 10 total touchdowns

First-team: offensive lineman Amarius Mims

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mims, a former five-star recruit, is expected to start for the Georgia Bulldogs at right tackle in 2023. Mims has excellent size and a lot of talent. He will be fun to watch as a run blocker.

2022 stats: played in 12 games

First-team: offensive lineman Tate Ratledge

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tate Ratledge bounced back from a torn ACL in 2021 to have a great year in 2022. He started every game, when he was healthy, at right guard last season. The former four-star recruit did an excellent job in pass protection and figures to be in for a big junior season.

2022 stats: 14 started games

First-team: center Sedrick Van Pran

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Sedrick Van Pran has started in 30 straight games for the Georgia Bulldogs. Van Pran is a leader on Georgia’s offensive front and should be one of the top centers in the country. He helped Georgia have an elite pass blocking unit in 2022.

2022 stats: 15 started games

Second-team: running back Kendall Milton

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kendall Milton should be Georgia’s lead running back in 2023. Whoever takes over that role usually puts up big numbers. Milton needs to stay healthy to maximize his senior season.

Kendall Milton averaged a cool 7.0 yards per carry as a junior. He should see more carries this season.

2022 stats: 85 carries for 592 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns

Second-team: offensive line Xavier Truss

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Truss returns for another season with the Dawgs. He should be a starter on a stout offensive front. Truss started at left guard for most of 2022.

2022 stats: 14 started games

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire