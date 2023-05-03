Every Georgia Bulldog on the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have the most Georgia Bulldogs on their respective roster of any team in the NFL. The Eagles have selected five Georgia Bulldogs over the past two NFL drafts. Additionally, Philadelphia traded for former Georgia star running back D’Andre Swift during the draft.

Now, the Eagles have six former Georgia Bulldogs on its roster. Is it time for Georgia fans to cheer for Philadelphia? It is hard to cheer against a team with this many Georgia Bulldogs.

Philadelphia is fresh off a Super Bowl appearance and has loaded up on talent to make another run in 2023. Several former Georgia Bulldogs are expected to start for the defending NFC champions.

Who are all six Georgia Bulldogs on the Eagles?

Running back D'Andre Swift

The Eagles traded for Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift during the draft. Swift is expected to start in 2023. The Philadelphia native returns home for what could be the best season of his NFL career.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean

Philadelphia drafted Nakobe Dean with the No. 83 pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Dean had a small role as a rookie, but is projected to start in his second career NFL season.

Defensive lineman Jordan Davis

Philadelphia drafted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Davis, who missed several games due to injury, recorded 18 total tackles during his rookie season. Last year, Philadelphia won the NFC championship game, but lost to Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter

The Eagles traded up to select Jalen Carter with the No. 9 selection of the 2023 NFL draft. Carter will be paired with his former teammate Jordan Davis along Philadelphia’s defensive interior.

Cornerback Kelee Ringo

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo fell in the 2023 NFL draft. Ringo could be a steal for the Eagles, who selected Ringo early in the fourth round. Ringo has a lot of the tools necessary to be an effective defensive back in the NFL.

Pass rusher Nolan Smith

The Eagles drafted Nolan Smith with the No. 30 pick of the 2023 NFL draft. Smith missed much of the 2022 college football season with a torn pectoral muscle. Smith has been compared to Eagles standout pass rusher Haason Reddick ahead of the draft.

