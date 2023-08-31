Every Georgia Bulldog in the NFL

James Morgan
·3 min read

There are 51 Georgia Bulldogs on NFL rosters and practice squads ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Georgia has had the most players (25) drafted of any college football program over the last two NFL drafts.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart continues to recruit elite talent at the high school level. Georgia does an excellent job of developing talent and is quickly becoming college football’s top NFL pipeline while winning national championships.

In fact, the Bulldogs are the favorites (+220) to win a third straight national championship in 2023. All odds are per FanDuel.

25 of the 32 teams in the NFL have at least one Georgia Bulldog on their roster or practice squad.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, let’s take a look at every Georgia Bulldog in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals: defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons (three players)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers: pass rusher Justin Houston

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
  • Pass rusher Justin Houston

Green Bay Packers (three players)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Rams (four players)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Vikings: safety Lewis Cine

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
  • Safety Lewis Cine

New York Giants (three players)

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Philadelphia Eagles (six players)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks: running back Kenny McIntosh

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Running back Kenny McIntosh (rookie)

San Francisco 49ers (two players)

San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
  • Tight end Charlie Woerner

  • Defensive end Robert Beal (rookie, is on injured reserve)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: punter Jake Camarda

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • Punter Jake Camarda

Indianapolis Colts: wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie

Baltimore Ravens (three players)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills (two players)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Running back James Cook

  • Pass rusher Leonard Floyd

Cincinnati Bengals: center Trey Hill

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
  • Center Trey Hill

Cleveland Browns: running back Nick Chubb

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
  • Running back Nick Chubb

Jacksonville Jaguars (two players)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs: defensive end Malik Herring

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
  • Defensive end Malik Herring

Los Angeles Chargers (two players)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas Raiders (three players)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
  • Running back Zamir White

  • Safety Christopher Smith (rookie)

  • Defensive lineman John Jenkins

Miami Dolphins (two players)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots: center David Andrews

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • Center David Andrews

New York Jets: wide receiver Mecole Hardman

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
  • Wide receiver Mecole Hardman

Pittsburgh Steelers (three players)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Tennessee Titans (two players)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
