There are 51 Georgia Bulldogs on NFL rosters and practice squads ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Georgia has had the most players (25) drafted of any college football program over the last two NFL drafts.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart continues to recruit elite talent at the high school level. Georgia does an excellent job of developing talent and is quickly becoming college football’s top NFL pipeline while winning national championships.

In fact, the Bulldogs are the favorites (+220) to win a third straight national championship in 2023. All odds are per FanDuel.

25 of the 32 teams in the NFL have at least one Georgia Bulldog on their roster or practice squad.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, let’s take a look at every Georgia Bulldog in the NFL.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter

Offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (practice squad)

Tight end John FitzPatrick

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Pass rusher Justin Houston

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Quay Walker

Cornerback Eric Stokes (physically unable to perform list)

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Stetson Bennett (rookie)

Cornerback Derion Kendrick

Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon (rookie)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Lewis Cine

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Pass rusher Nolan Smith (rookie)

Cornerback Kelee Ringo (rookie)

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis

Linebacker Nakobe Dean

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (rookie)

Running back D’Andre Swift

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Kenny McIntosh (rookie)

San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Tight end Charlie Woerner

Defensive end Robert Beal (rookie, is on injured reserve)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Punter Jake Camarda

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Roquan Smith

Long snapper Nick Moore (out for season)

Offensive guard Ben Cleveland

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Running back James Cook

Pass rusher Leonard Floyd

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Center Trey Hill

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Nick Chubb

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Travon Walker

Cornerback Tyson Campbell

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Malik Herring

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Tre’ McKitty

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Zamir White

Safety Christopher Smith (rookie)

Defensive lineman John Jenkins

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Linebacker Channing Tindall

Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn

New England Patriots: center David Andrews

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Center David Andrews

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Monty Rice

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson (rookie)

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire