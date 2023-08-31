Every Georgia Bulldog in the NFL
There are 51 Georgia Bulldogs on NFL rosters and practice squads ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Georgia has had the most players (25) drafted of any college football program over the last two NFL drafts.
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart continues to recruit elite talent at the high school level. Georgia does an excellent job of developing talent and is quickly becoming college football’s top NFL pipeline while winning national championships.
In fact, the Bulldogs are the favorites (+220) to win a third straight national championship in 2023. All odds are per FanDuel.
25 of the 32 teams in the NFL have at least one Georgia Bulldog on their roster or practice squad.
Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, let’s take a look at every Georgia Bulldog in the NFL.
Arizona Cardinals: defensive tackle Jonathan Ledbetter
Atlanta Falcons (three players)
Linebacker Lorenzo Carter
Offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (practice squad)
Tight end John FitzPatrick
Carolina Panthers: pass rusher Justin Houston
Green Bay Packers (three players)
Linebacker Quay Walker
Cornerback Eric Stokes (physically unable to perform list)
Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt
Los Angeles Rams (four players)
Quarterback Stetson Bennett (rookie)
Cornerback Derion Kendrick
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
Offensive lineman Warren McClendon (rookie)
Minnesota Vikings: safety Lewis Cine
New York Giants (three players)
Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
Tight end Lawrence Cager
Pass rusher Azeez Ojulari
Philadelphia Eagles (six players)
Pass rusher Nolan Smith (rookie)
Cornerback Kelee Ringo (rookie)
Defensive tackle Jordan Davis
Linebacker Nakobe Dean
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (rookie)
Running back D’Andre Swift
Seattle Seahawks: running back Kenny McIntosh
San Francisco 49ers (two players)
Tight end Charlie Woerner
Defensive end Robert Beal (rookie, is on injured reserve)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: punter Jake Camarda
Indianapolis Colts: wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie
Baltimore Ravens (three players)
Linebacker Roquan Smith
Long snapper Nick Moore (out for season)
Offensive guard Ben Cleveland
Buffalo Bills (two players)
Running back James Cook
Pass rusher Leonard Floyd
Cincinnati Bengals: center Trey Hill
Cleveland Browns: running back Nick Chubb
Jacksonville Jaguars (two players)
Defensive end Travon Walker
Cornerback Tyson Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs: defensive end Malik Herring
Los Angeles Chargers (two players)
Tight end Tre’ McKitty
Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer
Las Vegas Raiders (three players)
Running back Zamir White
Safety Christopher Smith (rookie)
Defensive lineman John Jenkins
Miami Dolphins (two players)
Linebacker Channing Tindall
Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn
New England Patriots: center David Andrews
New York Jets: wide receiver Mecole Hardman
Pittsburgh Steelers (three players)
Wide receiver George Pickens
Offensive tackle Broderick Jones (rookie)
Tight end Darnell Washington (rookie)
Tennessee Titans (two players)
Linebacker Monty Rice
Wide receiver Kearis Jackson (rookie)