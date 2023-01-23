Every George Kittle catch from 95-yard game Divisional Round
Watch every San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle catch from his 95-yard game in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL season.
The 49ers are marching on to their second consecutive NFC championship game after beating Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday. They will face the Eagles.
The AFC and NFC Championship games are set. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch.
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.
The 49ers and Eagles vie for the NFC's spot in the Super Bowl while the Bengals and Chiefs battle to return to the big game.
Next week's games feature three of the final four teams from last season's conference championships.
The NFL postseason begins Jan. 14, with 14 teams battling to be crowned Super Bowl champions on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. See the full schedule.
Behind a stifling defense, the 49ers eliminate the Cowboys for the second season in a row to move into the NFC championship game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
For the third time in four seasons, the 49ers will play in the NFC title game as they held off the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Saturday will hardly go down as the most memorable installment of NFL divisional round playoffs, but it sets up compelling title game matchups.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
Super Bowl odds show there isn't much separation between the final four teams.
Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.
The Cowboys' season once again comes to an end at the hands of Kyle Shanahan's 49ers. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Cowboys-49ers divisional round game came down to coaching. It should not surprise that Mike McCarthy was on the wrong end of that equation.
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
Two years ago, after the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs lingered on the field for a long time. Today, after the team’s second straight loss in the divisional round, Diggs made a quick exit. Via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com, Diggs left the locker room at Highmark Stadium [more]
NFL Twitter had a field day when the Dallas Cowboys' last play call failed miserably against the 49ers on Sunday.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
The 49ers are playing games before their playoff game against the Cowboys even starts.