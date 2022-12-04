Every Garrett Wilson catch in 162-yard game Week 13
Watch every New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson catch in 162-yard game vs. Minnesota Vikings during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Hayden Hurst was quickly declared out by the Bengals.
Nick Bosa is dominating against the Dolphins.
It's unclear if he'll return.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
The college football bowl games are set. Where is your team headed?
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2 -- it's a 4-day New Year's weekend. We have the info for the bowls that weekend ... and much more. #RoseBowl #CottonBowl
There are 42 bowls. That's a lot, so we're giving you two parts. Part one has 22 of the 42 bowls. Most are before Christmas, including the Fenway (Park) Bowl.
Read what Nick Saban said after Alabama wasn't included in the final four teams for the College Football Playoff.
This mind-blowing last-second play between two Minnesota high school teams should go down in U.S. Bank Stadium history.
Here's five Jackson State football players that may enter the transfer portal following Deion Sanders' departure.
The Eagles flexed their muscles at home on Sunday on both sides of the ball, dropping bombs from the sky and smothering the Titans' offense in one of their most impressive wins of the season. By Adam Hermann
The #Pac12 has seven bowl teams, two of them in the New Year's Six. Get a look at all the postseason matchups for the Pac. One is against the SEC.
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken on a cart to the locker room with a foot injury in the first quarter and will not return to the game. Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco's first drive against Miami on Sunday. Rookie Brock Purdy came into the game to replace Garoppolo to start the second drive.
The Bears jumped out to a 16-3 lead on the Packers on Sunday. But they crumbled in the second half, and Justin Fields couldn't deliver a game-winning drive to save them.
