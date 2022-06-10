Every game on Wisconsin football’s nonconference schedule through 2033

College football scheduling works well in advance, as teams set home and home matchups years ahead of time.

The Badgers have the toughest home and home battle you can ask for already on the schedule. Alabama will pay Wisconsin a visit on September 14, 2024, with the Badgers paying a return visit to the Crimson Tide the following season.

Wisconsin also has a home and home set with UCLA, Washington State, and Pittsburgh. This season, the Badgers play all three nonconference games at home, as they take on Illinois State, Washington State, and New Mexico State at Camp Randall.

Here is a look at every game on Wisconsin’s nonconference schedule through 2033:

2022: September 3 vs Illinois State

2022: September 10 vs Washington State

2022: September 17 vs New Mexico State

2023: September 2 vs Buffalo

2023: September 9 at Washington State

2023: September 16 vs Georgia Southern

2024: August 31 vs Western Michigan

2024: September 7 vs South Dakota

2024: September 14 vs Alabama

2025: August 30 vs Miami (Ohio)

2025: September 6 vs North Texas

2025: September 13 at Alabama

2026: September 5 vs Notre Dame (in Green Bay)

2026: September 12 vs Western Illinois

2026: September 19 vs Pittsburgh

2027: September 4 vs Southern Illinois

2027: September 11 at Pittsburgh

2027: September 18 vs Colorado State

2028: September 16 vs Utah

2029: September 15 at UCLA

2030: September 7 vs UCLA

2031: September 13 at Virginia Tech

2032: September 18 vs Virginia Tech

2033: September 10 at Utah

