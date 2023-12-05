‘Every game is an opportunity’: Porter Moser on building your NCAA tournament résumé

The No. 22 ranked Oklahoma Sooners take on a tough test as the Providence Friars come into town Tuesday night. The Sooners are off to a great start at 7-0 but are about to hit a tough nonconference stretch.

The Sooners have been absent from the NCAA tournament since the 2020-2021 season. They have a great chance to be able to return this season. The only game the Sooners didn’t win by double-digits was their last-second win over USC.

In that win over the Trojans, the Sooners struggled down the stretch. They had poor shot selection, turnovers, and fouls. The Sooners did not put that game away like they should have.

Conference play has been where the Sooners have struggled most recently. The Big 12 is one of, if not, the best conference in the country. Porter Moser talked about how important it is to build your résumé before conference play starts.

“I think that every game is an opportunity,” Moser said. “It really is. You are seeing teams lose to teams they feel they shouldn’t have lost to. We approach every game like, man, it’s an opportunity to put one in the bank, cumulate wins. Cumulate big wins. Obviously, Providence, we feel, is going to be a tournament team.”

The Oklahoma Sooners have six nonconference games remaining before they host Iowa State to open Big 12 play. That stretch includes games against Arkansas and No. 10 North Carolina. But they have a chance to make a statement against Providence on Tuesday night.

The Sooners are back in action at the Lloyd Noble Center starting at 6:00 p.m. CT, and here’s how you can tune into the game.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire