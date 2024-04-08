Every game a 'must win' for Celtic - McAneny

Maria McAneny says Celtic know they must win every game between now and the end of the season if they want to lift the SWPL title.

Speaking to club media, the midfielder thinks the side are in a "better position" than they were this time last season.

The Glasgow side return to action against Partick Thistle next weekend before welcoming Hearts to Parkhead.

"If we didn't beat Glasgow City that was it, it was done," she said.

"Every game we know we need to win if we want to win the league.

"We have got the chance now to go and win this league, we're in a better position than we were last season. If we put in a good performance [against Hearts], we will feed off that and we will take confidence going into the run of games.

"We all want to win the league, we want to win the cup and everybody just takes that buzz from each other."