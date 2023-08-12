Every game during Georgia’s 18 game home winning streak

The Georgia Bulldogs have the second-longest active home winning streak in college football. Interestingly, no college football team has gone more days without a home loss than the Georgia.

However, the Bulldogs don’t have the longest active home winning streak in terms of the number of consecutive games won. The Alabama Crimson Tide holds that distinction.

Alabama has won 20 straight home games, while Georgia has won 18 straight home games. Georgia’s last home defeat came on Oct. 14, 2019, in overtime to South Carolina. The Gamecocks won 20-17.

Let’s take a look back at every game on Georgia’s current home winning streak.

Oct. 19, 2019: Georgia 21, Kentucky 0

Georgia prevailed over Kentucky after the score was 0-0 at halftime. The physical game featured ton of rain. D’Andre Swift and the Georgia rushing attack helped the Dawgs pull away in the second half.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm threw for only 35 yards on the day. Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden, a converted receiver, almost went the whole game without a completion. Bowden finished with just two completions on 15 attempts for 17 passing yards.

Nov. 9, 2019: Georgia 27, Missouri 0

Wide receiver George Pickens caught two touchdown passes in Georgia’s shutout victory over Missouri. Richard LeCounte had an impressive interception return for 71 yards.

Nov. 23, 2019: Georgia 19, Texas A&M 13

The Bulldog defense fueled Georgia’s win over Texas A&M back in 2019. Georgia’s offense continued to struggle to pass the football. However, D’Andre Swift did finish with 103 rushing yards as Georgia won its final home game of 2019.

Oct. 3, 2020: Georgia 27, Auburn 6

The Georgia-Auburn game was Georgia’s first home game since the start of COVID-19. The game and all Georgia home games in 2020 was played at a reduced capacity. The Georgia-Auburn game had an attendance of 20,524, which is well short of the usual 92,746 fans in Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs continued their strong defensive play into 2020 as Georgia held Auburn, who was ranked No. 7, to just 216 total yards of offense.

Oct. 10, 2020: Georgia 44, Tennessee 21

Georgia’s 2020 victory over No. 14 Tennessee featured a memorable Monty Rice fumble return for a touchdown. Georgia trailed 21-17 at halftime, but dominated the second half.

This game was Stetson Bennett’s final home start until 2021.

Nov. 21, 2020: Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels threw for 401 passing yards against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in his first start at Georgia. Mississippi State shut down Georgia’s rushing attack, but Daniels managed to connect with Jermaine Burton, who finished with 197 receiving yards, on several long passes.

Georgia played just three home games in 2020.

Sept. 11, 2021: Georgia 56, UAB 7

Georgia dominated UAB behind an efficient day from starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett completed 10 of 12 passes for 288 passing yards and five touchdowns. UAB scored a pick-six, so Georgia’s defense technically kept a shutout.

Sanford Stadium returns to 92,746 strong.

Sept. 18, 2021: Georgia 40, South Carolina 13

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels threw for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing. The UGA defense did its job holding the Gamecocks to 296 total yards. Offensively, Georgia totaled 491 yards.

Oct. 2, 2021: Georgia 37, Arkansas 0

The Georgia-Arkansas game was the loudest noon game I have ever been to at Sanford Stadium. Georgia jumped all over No. 8 Arkansas. The Dawgs held a 21-0 first quarter lead.

The UGA defense dominated Arkansas and held the Razorbacks to only 162 total yards. Georgia’s rushing game was fantastic in the big win.

Oct. 16, 2021: Georgia 30, Kentucky 13

No. 1 Georgia hosted No. 11 Kentucky in a battle of undefeated SEC East foes. Georgia scored a pair of second quarter touchdowns, but Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and the Wildcats answered with a touchdown of their own.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers took over in the second half as Georgia built up a 30-7 lead. The Wildcats ended the game with a bizarre 22-play drive that took over 11 minutes and resulted in a Kentucky touchdown to make the final score 30-13.

Nov. 6, 2021: Georgia 43, Missouri 6

Missouri struggled to get much established offensively against the Dawgs, but held a 3-0 lead for much of the first quarter.

Travon Walker and Jamon Dumas-Johnson recorded sacks for the Georgia defense. The Bulldogs took control of the game in the second quarter and held a 26-3 halftime lead. Stetson Bennett threw for a pair of touchdown passes to move Georgia to 9-0.

Nov. 20, 2021: Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7

Georgia capped off a second straight undefeated season at home with a big win over Charleston Southern. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis ran for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ home win.

Sept. 10, 2022: Georgia 33, Samford 0

Georgia returns home after winning its first national title since 1980. The Dawgs shutout Samford, but could have played better. Stetson Bennett threw for 300 passing yards in the Georgia victory.

Sept. 10, 2022: Georgia 39, Kent State 22

Brock Bowers had a big day through the air and on the ground against Kent State. Georgia struggled in the red zone and failed to put Kent State away.

Georgia did not have a three-score lead until there were under six minutes left in the game. This one was a little bit stressful for Bulldog fans.

Oct. 8, 2022: Georgia 42, Auburn 10

STETSON BENNETT TO THE HOUSE 🏠@GeorgiaFootball is running away with it against Auburn pic.twitter.com/lGi486lHj5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Stetson Bennett ran for a long touchdown to help blow the game open against Auburn. Georgia was in control the whole time after a scoreless first quarter. Georgia improved to 6-0.

Oct. 15, 2022: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0

The Vanderbilt home game was cancelled in 2020. The Dawgs made up for it with a shutout win over the Commodores in 2022. Georgia built up a 28-0 halftime lead en route to an easy victory.

Nov. 5, 2022: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

Georgia’s defense dominated the Tennessee offense early and often in an extremely loud Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs hit Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker all night and did not allow the No. 1 Volunteers to make the game very close.

Georgia took a 24-6 lead at halftime and ran the ball a lot during the rain in the second half to seal a win over Tennessee.

Nov. 26, 2022: Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

Georgia Tech proved to be a sneaky tough out for the Dawgs in 2022. The Yellow Jackets scored first and stayed within striking distance until the second half. Georgia clinched another 12-0 regular season on the way to a second straight national championship.

