Every game is 'make or break' - Lowry

Watch Ulster v Cardiff live on BBC Two Northern Ireland & BBC iPlayer on Friday [Inpho]

Ulster's Mike Lowry says the province are well aware of the importance of Friday night's return to URC action against Cardiff at Kingspan Stadium.

The side are left to fight on only one front for the remainder of this season after last weekend's 53-14 defeat to Clermont in the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

But three losses in their last four league fixtures - a run dating back to Dan McFarland's last game in charge against Ospreys in February - has dropped the side into eighth place in the table and clinging to the final URC's final play-off spot.

With only four rounds of action remaining after this weekend, just five points separate fifth and 11th.

"Every game now to the end of the season is going to be make or break," said Lowry.

"The table is so tight that every point is going to matter.

"It's been a disappointing end to the Challenge Cup but we flip the page over to the URC now.

"We've not got a lot of time to feel sorry for ourselves. We've got to get ready for a game this weekend.

"We've seen the table, everything is so tight. It's really important we get ourselves back on the right side of things and we're looking forward to this weekend."

'Headed in the right direction'

The heavy defeat to Clermont represented Ulster's ninth loss in their past 14 games and a third in four since Richie Murphy came in as head coach on an interim basis.

Despite no reversal of fortunes in terms of results, Lowry believes that the former Ireland Under-20s coach's methods are already bearing fruit.

"I know the results haven't shown that but everyone wants to get better.

"We can see the improvements.

"We're constantly improving as players and we do feel the team is headed in the right direction.

"I definitely think our attack shape has been better.

"It's getting there. The basics, the breakdown, speed of ball, speed of play."

Ulster conceded at least 37 points in four of six European games this season [Inpho]

All four of Murphy's games so far have been on the road, two in South Africa and two in France, with a lack of time on the training paddock a result of all the travel.

"Richie has come in with a lot on his plate," said Lowry.

"A four-week period to do anything is not a very long period of time at all.

"Us as players need to take responsibility for it but it can take time to get to where we want to be.

"That's the joy of it, the challenge of how quickly can we learn?

"How quickly can we get on board with what Richie wants and how quickly can we improve those little things?

"It is quite tough but we've got to take responsibility and work really hard. If everyone buys in we'll be in a really good spot.

"Those things have been improving on the training pitch, we just haven't shown it yet in the games."