Every game in the 2022 NFL season, organized by week

From the league: The NFL announced its 18-week, 272-game regular-season schedule for 2022, which kicks off on Thursday night, September 8, in Los Angeles and concludes with 16 division games in Week 18 – two on Saturday, January 7, and 14 on Sunday, January 8.

The 2022 NFL schedule will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the second consecutive year.

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same standing within their respective divisions the previous season. The NFC will be the home conference for the 17th game in 2022.

ESPN will televise one game each Monday night in Weeks 1-17 and will be simulcast on ABC in Weeks 1, 3, 15 and 17. In Week 2, there will be two games on Monday night as Buffalo hosts Tennessee on ESPN (7:15 PM ET) while Minnesota visits Philadelphia on ABC (8:30 PM ET). There will be no Monday night game on the final regular-season weekend (Week 18) to provide more flexibility for the scheduling of the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs.

Additionally, ESPN/ABC will air two games with playoff implications on the Saturday of Week 18, January 7. These games will be selected following the conclusion of Week 17.

Thursday Night Football will air exclusively on Prime Video, kicking off its slate in Week 2 as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 PM ET). Prime Video will broadcast 15 Thursday Night Football games between Weeks 2-17 (excluding Thanksgiving night).

Thursday, Saturday and Monday night games will kick off at 8:15 PM ET. Sunday night games will kick at 8:20 PM ET. Once again this season, all 32 clubs will have at least one nationally televised game.

A select number of games will be “cross-flexed,” moving between CBS and FOX to bring potentially under-distributed games to wider audiences. Some of those contests were announced today and other “cross-flexed” games will be decided during the season.

NFL Network will exclusively televise seven games (three international games, three games in Week 15 on Saturday, December 17 and the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 24 [8:15 PM ET]).

The NFL schedule features five international regular-season games – three in the UK, the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Germany and one in Mexico. Last year, as part of the League’s expansion of the regular season to 17 games, it was determined that, beginning with the 2022 season, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

The international series kicks off with games on back-to-back weekends at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as New Orleans and Minnesota meet in Week 4 (9:30 AM ET, NFL Network) followed by Green Bay and the New York Giants in Week 5 (9:30 AM ET, NFL Network). The first international game on the 2022 schedule will mark the 100th game in league history (preseason and regular-season combined) played outside the United States.

In Week 8 (9:30 AM ET, ESPN+), the London action shifts to Wembley Stadium, where the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Denver Broncos. In Week 10 (9:30 AM ET, NFL Network), the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany will take place at Allianz Arena – Home of FC Bayern Munich between Tampa Bay and Seattle. The 2022 international slate wraps up with a return to Mexico City in Week 11 on Monday Night Football (8:15 PM ET, ESPN) with a matchup between NFC West rivals San Francisco and Arizona at Estadio Azteca.

Thanksgiving will feature a tripleheader on Thursday, November 24. The first game will feature the Buffalo Bills traveling to Detroit to face the Lions (12:30 PM ET, CBS). The late afternoon game will match two NFC East rivals, as the New York Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys (4:30 PM ET, FOX). The Thanksgiving Day festivities conclude with an interconference matchup as the Patriots travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on NBC (8:20 PM ET).

Week 16 begins with Thursday Night Football on December 22, followed by 11 games on Saturday, December 24, the first-ever Christmas tripleheader on Sunday, December 25, and finishes with Monday Night Football on December 26. The Christmas Day tripleheader features Green Bay at Miami at 1:00 PM ET (FOX), Denver at the Los Angeles Rams at 4:30 PM ET (CBS/Nickelodeon) and Tampa Bay at Arizona at 8:20 PM ET (NBC).

The regular season will conclude with Week 18 on Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8. For the 13th consecutive year, all 16 games scheduled for the final week of the season are division contests , enhancing the potential for more games with playoff ramifications.

For the second time ever, the NFL’s 32 teams will each play 17 games over 18 weeks. Byes will begin in Week 6 and end in Week 14.

Here is every game, by week, of the 2022 NFL season.

Week 1

Thursday, September 08, 2022

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Thu) 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Sunday, September 11, 2022

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals 1:25p (MST) 4:25p CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, September 12, 2022

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ESPN/ABC

Week 2

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos 2:25p (MT) 4:25p CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, September 19, 2022

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (Mon) 7:15p (ET) 7:15p ESPN

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) 8:30p (ET) 8:30p ABC

Week 3

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, September 25, 2022

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 1:25p (MST) 4:25p FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25p (ET) 4:25p FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos 6:20p (MT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, September 26, 2022

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN/ABC

Week 4

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, October 02, 2022

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints (Tottenham) 2:30p (BST) 9:30a NFLN

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Chicago Bears at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers 4:05p (ET) 4:05p FOX

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC

Monday, October 03, 2022

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ESPN

Week 5

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Thu) 6:15p (MT) 8:15p Prime Video

Thursday, October 06, 2022

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Thu) 6:15p (MT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, October 09, 2022

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers (Tottenham) 2:30p (BST) 9:30a NFLN

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers 4:05p (ET) 4:05p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals 1:25p (MST) 4:25p FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, October 10, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN

Week 6

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, October 16, 2022

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, October 17, 2022

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ESPN

Week 7

Thursday, October 20, 2022

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (Thu) 5:15p (MST) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

New York Jets at Denver Broncos 2:05p (MT) 4:05p CBS

Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, October 24, 2022

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

Week 8

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley) 1:30p (BST) 9:30a ESPN+

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 3:05p (CT) 4:05p CBS

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts 4:25p (ET) 4:25p FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, October 31, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

Week 9

Thursday, November 03, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, November 06, 2022

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 2:05p (MT) 4:05p FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25p (ET) 4:25p CBS

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, November 07, 2022

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN

Week 10

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich) 3:30p (CET) 9:30a NFLN

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Houston Texans at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, November 14, 2022

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

Week 11

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Detroit Lions at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 2:05p (MT) 4:05p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, November 21, 2022

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN

Week 12

Thursday, November 24, 2022

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) 12:30p (ET) 12:30p CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 3:30p (CT) 4:30p FOX

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving) 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Chicago Bears at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals 2:05p (MT) 4:05p CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, November 28, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

Week 13

Thursday, December 01, 2022

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, December 04, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals 4:25p (ET) 4:25p CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, December 05, 2022

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

Week 14

Thursday, December 08, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (Thu) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, December 11, 2022

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 6:20p (MT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, December 12, 2022

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals (Mon) 6:15p (MT) 8:15p ESPN

Week 15

Thursday, December 15, 2022

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Thu) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p Prime Video

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Game TBD 1:00p NFLN

Game TBD 4:30p NFLN

Game TBD 8:15p NFLN

Saturday Pool Date/Time/Network TBD

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills TBD

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns TBD

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings TBD

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints TBD

New York Giants at Washington Commanders TBD

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Detroit Lions at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos 2:05p (MT) 4:05p FOX

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25p (ET) 4:25p CBS

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, December 19, 2022

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN/ABC

Week 16

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Saturday, December 24, 2022

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens (Sat) 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (Sat) 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears (Sat) 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns (Sat) 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs (Sat) 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (Sat) 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots (Sat) 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (Sat) 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers (Sat) 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (Sat) 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sat) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p NFLN

Sunday, December 25, 2022

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams 1:30p (PT) 4:30p CBS / Nickelodeon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals 6:20p (MT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, December 26, 2022

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

Week 17

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, January 01, 2023

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, January 02, 2023

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (Mon) 8:30p (ET) 8:30p ESPN/ABC

Week 18

Saturday, January 07, 2023

Game TBD 4:30p ESPN/ABC

Game TBD 8:15p ESPN/ABC

Sunday, January 08, 2023

Games TBD 1:00p CBS

Games TBD 1:00p FOX

Games TBD 4:25p CBS

Games TBD 4:25p FOX

Game TBD 8:20p NBC*

Week 18 Game Pool Date/Time/Network TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

