Every former Wisconsin Badger’s rating in EA Sports Madden ‘22
The release of EA Sports’ Madden ’22 is fast approaching. As part of their annual game promotion, the company recently released ratings for every single player in the league.
Unfortunately, a few Wisconsin Badgers who were signed as undrafted free agents are not included. But from Russell Wilson, to Ryan Ramczyk, to Cole Van Lanen, the Wisconsin football program is well-represented all over the game.
Here are the Madden ’22 ratings for every former Badger in the NFL with the preseason fast-approaching:
Arizona DE J.J. Watt -- 98
Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Nfl Arizona Cardinals Otas
Pittsburgh OLB T.J. Watt -- 94
PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 29: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during training camp at Heinz Field on July 29, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Pittsburgh FB Derek Watt -- 70
Aug 4, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mandatory Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta DL Olive Sagapolu -- 61
Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu (99) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the BYU Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore OG Kevin Zeitler -- 83
Jul 29, 2021; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler (70) stretches at the start of practice at the Under Amour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo CB Rachad Wildgoose -- 62
Jul 28, 2021; Orchard Park, NY, United States; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (32) enters the field before practice at the Buffalo Bills Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas C Tyler Biadasz -- 66
Sep 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) warms up with quarterback Ben DiNucci (7) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Denver RB Melvin Gordon -- 85
Jan 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit WR Quintez Cephus -- 70
ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Quintez Cephus #87 of the Detroit Lions walks out to the field during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Green Bay OL Cole Van Lanen -- 58
Cole Van Lanen (71) and his Badgers teammates on offense celebrate touchdown by Jack Coan during the first half. Credit: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Content Services, LLC
Houston WR Alex Erickson -- 70
Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson(12) makes the catch during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis CB Nick Nelson -- 70
Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23) in the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor -- 83
WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 29: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 29, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Jacksonville RB Dare Ogunbowale -- 67
Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville MLB Joe Schobert -- 77
Jul 28, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Joe Schobert (47) participates in training camp at Dream Finders Homes practice field Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles OG David Edwards -- 72
Dec 6, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle David Edwards (73) and Joe Noteboom (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles OT Rob Havenstein -- 80
Oct 11, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas FB Alec Ingold -- 75
Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Miami OLB Vince Biegel -- 70
Nov 24, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pas as Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Miami OLB Andrew Van Ginkel -- 77
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Miami OG Michael Deiter -- 63
Miami Dolphins offensive guard Michael Deiter (63) plays his position against Washington Redskins defensive end Noah Spence (54) in the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota LB Ryan Connelly -- 68
Oct 11, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shakes hands with inside linebacker Ryan Connelly (57) during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
New England RB James White -- 78
Nov 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans OLB Zack Baun -- 69
Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) on the kickoff return team in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans S Eric Burrell -- 63
Wisconsin Badgers safety Eric Burrell (25) reacts after breaking up a pass against the Oregon Ducks in the first half in the 106th Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans OT Ryan Ramczyk -- 89
Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
New York RB Corey Clement -- 70
May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Corey Clement runs drills during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Mandatory credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA Today Sports.
Pittsburgh DE Isaiahh Loudermilk -- 63
Jul 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, United States; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) participates in drills during training camp at the Rooney UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle QB Russell Wilson -- 94
Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) avoids the tackle by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Washington OL Beau Benzschawel -- 58
Mar 13, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel (left) participates in a drill during the Wisconsin Badgers Annual Pro Day at the McClain Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
