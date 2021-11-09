How about Jonathan Taylor. The former Wisconsin legend and now second-year running back has 821 yards, 5.9 yards per carry and 8 touchdowns through nine weeks.

With Derrick Henry set to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, Taylor is in the clear driver’s seat to lead the NFL in rushing.

Related: Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 9 — Lookout for Wisconsin

Taylor isn’t the only big story from the weekend, as T.J. Watt continued to make his case for defensive player of the year, Melvin Gordon continued to find the end zone and Russell Wilson announced he would return this weekend.

Here are those numbers, and how every former Wisconsin Badger performed in NFL Week 9:

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Did not play (Injury)

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates with defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) after Watt forced a fumble by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (not pictured) in overtime at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 23-20 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 7 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 quarterback hits, 3 tackles for loss, 1 pass defended

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 19 carries, 172 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 receptions, 28 receiving yards

J.J. Watt (Arizona Cardinals)

Story continues

Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Did not play (injury)

Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos)

Jan 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 21 carries, 80 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards

Quintez Cephus (Detroit Lions)

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Did not play (injury)

Dare Ogunbowale (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 carry, 1 yard, 1 catch, 4 receiving yards

Alec Ingold (Las Vegas Raiders)

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 3 catches, 15 receiving yards

Andrew Van Ginkel (Miami Dolphins)

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hits, 1 tackle for loss

Ryan Connelly (Minnesota Vikings)

Oct 11, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shakes hands with inside linebacker Ryan Connelly (57) during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 special teams tackle

Zack Baun (New Orleans Saints)

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) on the kickoff return team in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: zero statistics recorded

T.J. Edwards (Philadelphia Eagles)

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) reacts after a defensive stop against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 12 tackles

Isaiahh Loudermilk (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17.

Packers04 32

Stat line: zero statistics recorded

Joe Schobert (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, WI USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs for a first down on a reception against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) andsafety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during their football game Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 5 tackles

Derek Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Aug 4, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mandatory Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 special teams tackle, 1 catch, 3 receiving yards

Corey Clement (Dallas Cowboys)

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Corey Clement (32), quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stand during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 special teams tackle

Alex Erickson (Carolina Panthers)

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Alex Erickson (13) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 punt return, 4 return yards

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1