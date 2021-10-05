How every former Wisconsin Badger performed in NFL Week 4

NFL Week 4 is in the books with headlines including Arizona’s undefeated start, Green Bay’s return to dominance, Andy Reid’s 100th win in Kansas City and Tom Brady’s reunion in New England.

Former Wisconsin Badgers have shined through the first near-quarter of the NFL season. Russell Wilson has started another season in MVP contention, Jonathan Taylor is starting to get going in year two, Quintez Cephus is emerging as a legit weapon on the outside and T.J. Watt is worth every penny of the big contract.

Here is how every former Badger in the NFL performed this weekend:

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 16/23 passing, 149 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 carries, 26 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a touchdown in the second quarter against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during their football game on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Stat line: 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hits, 2 tackles-for-loss, 1 fumble recovery

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 16 carries, 103 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 catches, 11 yards

J.J. Watt (Arizona Cardinals)

Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Stat line: 1 tackle, 2 quarterback hits

Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos)

Jan 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 9 carries, 56 yards, 2 catches, 11 yards

Quintez Cephus (Detroit Lions)

Sep 20, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) plays for the ball to make a one handed catch during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 catches, 83 yards

Dare Ogunbowale (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 2 carries, 3 yards

Alec Ingold (Las Vegas Raiders)

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: No statistics recorded

Andrew Van Ginkel (Miami Dolphins)

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 5 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 1 special teams tackle

Ryan Connelly (Minnesota Vikings)

Oct 11, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shakes hands with inside linebacker Ryan Connelly (57) during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 special teams tackle

Zack Baun (New Orleans Saints)

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) and Ndefensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) apply pressure on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley (7) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 2 snaps, zero statistics recorded

T.J. Edwards (Philadelphia Eagles)

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) reacts after a defensive stop against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 2 tackles, 1 special teams tackle

Isaiahh Loudermilk (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jul 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, United States; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) participates in drills during training camp at the Rooney UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 pass defended

Joe Schobert (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (45) reacts to the sidelines against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 8 tackles, 1 pass defended

Derek Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Aug 4, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mandatory Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: Zero statistics recorded

Corey Clement (Dallas Cowboys)

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Corey Clement (32), quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stand during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: Zero statistics recorded

Alex Erickson (Carolina Panthers)

Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson(12) makes the catch during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 3 fair catches

