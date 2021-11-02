How every former Wisconsin Badger performed in NFL Week 8

The NFL has reached the near-midway point of the 2021 season and former Wisconsin Badgers are still making their presences felt.

The league expanded to 17 games entering this season, so Week 8 no longer marks the distinctive halfway point of the year.

Nevertheless, there is another busy week to review.

Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Quintez Cephus continue to miss time with injury, Jonathan Taylor scored a crucial touchdown, Melvin Gordon remains a touchdown machine and T.J. Edwards had a day for the Eagles.

Here is how every former Wisconsin Badger in the NFL performed in Week 8:

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Did not play (Injury)

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates with defensive end Henry Mondeaux (99) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) after Watt forced a fumble by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (not pictured) in overtime at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 23-20 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 6 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 quarterback hits, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

October 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 16 carries, 70 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 catches, 37 receiving yards

J.J. Watt (Arizona Cardinals)

Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Did not play (Likely out for the year with an injury)

Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos)

Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) tackles Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 10 carries, 47 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 catches, 15 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Quintez Cephus (Detroit Lions)

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Did not play (Injury)

Dare Ogunbowale (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) tries to break away from Cleveland Browns defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) for a first during late third quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns for their only home preseason game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday night, August 14, 2021. The Browns led at the half 13 to 0 and won with a final score of 23 to 13.

Stat line: 2 carries, 9 yards, 1 catch, 9 receiving yards, 1 special teams tackle

Alec Ingold (Las Vegas Raiders)

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Did not play (bye week)

Andrew Van Ginkel (Miami Dolphins)

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 tackle, 2 quarterback hits, 1 special teams tackle

Ryan Connelly (Minnesota Vikings)

Oct 11, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shakes hands with inside linebacker Ryan Connelly (57) during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: Zero statistics recorded

Zack Baun (New Orleans Saints)

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) and Ndefensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) apply pressure on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley (7) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 special teams tackle

T.J. Edwards (Philadelphia Eagles)

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) reacts after a defensive stop against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 13 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 2 tackles for loss

Isaiahh Loudermilk (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17.

Stat line: 2 tackles, 1 sack

Joe Schobert (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, WI USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs for a first down on a reception against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) andsafety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during their football game Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 9 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Derek Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Aug 4, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mandatory Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: Zero statistics recorded

Corey Clement (Dallas Cowboys)

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Corey Clement (32), quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stand during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: Zero statistics recorded

Alex Erickson (Carolina Panthers)

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Alex Erickson (13) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 3 fair catches

