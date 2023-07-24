Every former Wisconsin Badger in the NFL entering 2023 training camp

The 2023 NFL season kicks off 45 days from today, and teams across the league are already convening for preseason training camp.

The time period represents different things for different players. For undrafted free agents and those looking to stick on an NFL roster, training camp represents hope. For the established veterans, it’s a time to get back in the swing of football and prepare for the upcoming season.

There are former Wisconsin Badgers that fall into both categories listed. Right now there are more than 30 former Badgers preparing for camp, that including everyone from UDFA Tyler Beach to future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson.

While this list is subject to change as rosters are cut down, here is every former Wisconsin Badger on an NFL roster as of July 24, 2023:

RB Melvin Gordon -- Baltimore Ravens

OG Kevin Zeitler -- Baltimore Ravens

LB Jack Sanborn -- Chicago Bears

TE Jake Ferguson -- Dallas Cowboys

CB Faion Hicks -- Denver Broncos

QB Russell Wilson -- Denver Broncos

OL Tyler Beach -- Houston Texans

OL Michael Deiter -- Houston Texans

RB Dare Ogunbowale -- Houston Texans

OL Cole Van Lanen -- Jacksonville Jaguars

OT Rob Havenstein -- Los Angeles Rams

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel -- Miami Dolphins

LB Ryan Connelly -- New Orleans Saints

OT Ryan Ramczyk -- New Orleans Saints

WR Alex Erickson -- New York Jets

C Joe Tippmann -- New York Jets

DT Keeanu Benton -- Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB Nick Herbig -- Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk -- Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB T.J. Watt -- Pittsburgh Steelers

TE Troy Fumagalli -- San Francisco 49ers

CB Rachad Wildgoose -- Washington Commanders

