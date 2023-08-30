Every former Wisconsin Badger to make an NFL roster entering the 2023 season

Today was cut-down day in the NFL, as teams across the league had to trim their large training camp rosters down to the 53 players required to enter the season.

For many, the day represents another step forward toward the season kicking off in less than two weeks. For former Wisconsin players on the roster bubble, it represents a critical point where their NFL futures may be decided. The difference between entering a season on an active roster compared to a practice squad is gigantic.

Now that roster cuts are finalized, it’s time for an updated look at every former Wisconsin Badger on an NFL roster, now officially entering the 2023 season:

Nov 05, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Kevin Zeitler (70) celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 62-17. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2008-2011

NFL Season: 12th

Notes: Most NFL snaps at non-QB position since 2012 (11,054), 166 career starts

Nov 26, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson (16) runs with the ball as his team plays the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Penn State 45-7. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2011

NFL Season: 12th

Notes: Nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl Champion with Seattle (2014). One of the best quarterbacks of the generation.

Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2013-2016

NFL Season: 7th

Notes: Five-time Pro Bowler (2018-2022), three-time First-Team All-Pro (2019-2021). Led NFL in sacks in 2020 (15), 2021 (22.5). 2021 NFL Defensive Player Of The Year.

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) battles against Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2016-2020

NFL Season: 3rd

Notes: 6th-round pick of the Packers in 2021. Traded to Jaguars in August of 2022. One of PFF’s highest-graded players this preseason.

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2018

NFL Season: 5th

Notes: Scored a 78-yard fumble recovery in 2020, appeared in every game for the Dolphins in each of the last three seasons.

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) takes the snap from center Joe Tippmann (66) against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2019-2022

NFL Season: 1st

Notes: Second-round pick of the Jets in 2023.

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2018-2021

NFL Season: 2nd

Notes: Made Chicago Bears roster after being signed as an undrafted free agent, started six games in 2022 before injury ended his season

ILB T.J. Edwards -- Chicago Bears

Dec 30, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) celebrates after Miami Hurricanes place kicker Michael Badgley (15, not pictured) misses a field goal during the first half in the 2017 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2014-2018

NFL Season: 5th

Notes: Went from undrafted free agent to starting all 17 games for NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, signed 3-year, $19.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears this offseason

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2016

NFL Season: 7th

Notes: Former first-round pick. Earned irst-Team All-Pro honors in 2019 and has 89 starts at right tackle in first six years with the Saints.

Sep 3, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Dare Ogunbowale (23) during the Lambeau Field College Classic against the LSU Tigers at Lambeau Field. Wisconsin won 16-14. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2012-2016

NFL Season: 7th

Notes: Former undrafted free agent now on his fourth team in seven years. Appeared in all 17 games each of the last two seasons, primarily on special teams

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk -- Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) celebrates after tackling Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2016-2020

NFL Season: 3rd

Notes: Appeared in 26 games in his first two seasons in Pittsburgh. Has one career sack, 30 career tackles.

RB Alec Ingold -- Miami Dolphins

Sep 8, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fullback Alec Ingold (45) leaps over New Mexico Lobos cornerback Jalin Burrell (13) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2018

NFL Season: 5th

Notes: One of the last true fullbacks remaining in the NFL. Has scored touchdowns in each of his four NFL seasons

OLB Nick Herbig -- Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrate a defensive stop against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2020-2022

NFL Season: 1st

Notes: Fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2023.

DE Matt Henningsen -- Denver Broncos

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates after sacking Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2021

NFL Season: 2nd

Notes: Registered one sack last year in limited action. 6th-round pick of the Broncos in 2022.

Nov 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 17-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2010-2014

NFL Season: 9th

Notes: 2nd-round pick of Rams in 2015. Entering 9th season with the team which has included a Super Bowl (2021), 116 starts at right tackle

TE Jake Ferguson -- Dallas Cowboys

Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2021

NFL Season: 2nd

Notes: Caught 19 passes for 174 yards, 2 touchdowns in rookie season. Could win starting job this season with Dalton Schultz in Houston

OG David Edwards -- Buffalo Bills

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) takes advantage of pass protection by offensive lineman David Edwards (79) throws a long pass during the second quarter of their game against Illinois Saturday. October 20, 2018 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

MARK HOFFMAN/ MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM

Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2018

NFL Season: 5th

Notes: Started all 17 games for Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams team in 2021

LB Leo Chenal -- Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2019-2021

NFL Season: 2nd

Notes: Super Bowl Champion with Chiefs (2022). Appeared in all 17 games last year with eight starts.

C Tyler Biadasz -- Dallas Cowboys

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 13: Quarterback Garrett Gilbert #3 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to snap the football from center Tyler Biadasz #63 during the first half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Years at Wisconsin: 2016-2019

NFL Season: 4th

Notes: Took over for Cowboys-great, Wisconsin product Travis Frederick in 2020, started 33 of 34 possible games over the last two seasons

DL Keeanu Benton -- Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates following a tackle during the second quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2019-2022

NFL Season: 1st

Notes: Second-round pick of the Steelers in 2023.

LB Zack Baun -- New Orleans Saints

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) celebrates with his teammates after his touchdown after an interception and 34 yard return during the 2nd half against Michigan State at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2019

NFL Season: 4th

Notes: Second-round pick of the Saints in 2020. 45 career games, eight starts with most of his action being on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire