Every former Wisconsin Badger to make an NFL roster entering the 2023 season
Today was cut-down day in the NFL, as teams across the league had to trim their large training camp rosters down to the 53 players required to enter the season.
For many, the day represents another step forward toward the season kicking off in less than two weeks. For former Wisconsin players on the roster bubble, it represents a critical point where their NFL futures may be decided. The difference between entering a season on an active roster compared to a practice squad is gigantic.
Now that roster cuts are finalized, it’s time for an updated look at every former Wisconsin Badger on an NFL roster, now officially entering the 2023 season:
OG Kevin Zeitler -- Baltimore Ravens
Years at Wisconsin: 2008-2011
NFL Season: 12th
Notes: Most NFL snaps at non-QB position since 2012 (11,054), 166 career starts
QB Russell Wilson -- Denver Broncos
Years at Wisconsin: 2011
NFL Season: 12th
Notes: Nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl Champion with Seattle (2014). One of the best quarterbacks of the generation.
OLB T.J. Watt -- Pittsburgh Steelers
Years at Wisconsin: 2013-2016
NFL Season: 7th
Notes: Five-time Pro Bowler (2018-2022), three-time First-Team All-Pro (2019-2021). Led NFL in sacks in 2020 (15), 2021 (22.5). 2021 NFL Defensive Player Of The Year.
OT Cole Van Lanen -- Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at Wisconsin: 2016-2020
NFL Season: 3rd
Notes: 6th-round pick of the Packers in 2021. Traded to Jaguars in August of 2022. One of PFF’s highest-graded players this preseason.
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel -- Miami Dolphins
Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2018
NFL Season: 5th
Notes: Scored a 78-yard fumble recovery in 2020, appeared in every game for the Dolphins in each of the last three seasons.
C Joe Tippmann -- New York Jets
Years at Wisconsin: 2019-2022
NFL Season: 1st
Notes: Second-round pick of the Jets in 2023.
ILB Jack Sanborn -- Chicago Bears
Years at Wisconsin: 2018-2021
NFL Season: 2nd
Notes: Made Chicago Bears roster after being signed as an undrafted free agent, started six games in 2022 before injury ended his season
ILB T.J. Edwards -- Chicago Bears
Years at Wisconsin: 2014-2018
NFL Season: 5th
Notes: Went from undrafted free agent to starting all 17 games for NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, signed 3-year, $19.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears this offseason
OT Ryan Ramczyk -- New Orleans Saints
Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2016
NFL Season: 7th
Notes: Former first-round pick. Earned irst-Team All-Pro honors in 2019 and has 89 starts at right tackle in first six years with the Saints.
RB Dare Ogunbowale -- Houston Texans
Years at Wisconsin: 2012-2016
NFL Season: 7th
Notes: Former undrafted free agent now on his fourth team in seven years. Appeared in all 17 games each of the last two seasons, primarily on special teams
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk -- Pittsburgh Steelers
Years at Wisconsin: 2016-2020
NFL Season: 3rd
Notes: Appeared in 26 games in his first two seasons in Pittsburgh. Has one career sack, 30 career tackles.
RB Alec Ingold -- Miami Dolphins
Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2018
NFL Season: 5th
Notes: One of the last true fullbacks remaining in the NFL. Has scored touchdowns in each of his four NFL seasons
OLB Nick Herbig -- Pittsburgh Steelers
Years at Wisconsin: 2020-2022
NFL Season: 1st
Notes: Fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2023.
DE Matt Henningsen -- Denver Broncos
Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2021
NFL Season: 2nd
Notes: Registered one sack last year in limited action. 6th-round pick of the Broncos in 2022.
OT Rob Havenstein -- Los Angeles Rams
Years at Wisconsin: 2010-2014
NFL Season: 9th
Notes: 2nd-round pick of Rams in 2015. Entering 9th season with the team which has included a Super Bowl (2021), 116 starts at right tackle
TE Jake Ferguson -- Dallas Cowboys
Years at Wisconsin: 2017-2021
NFL Season: 2nd
Notes: Caught 19 passes for 174 yards, 2 touchdowns in rookie season. Could win starting job this season with Dalton Schultz in Houston
OG David Edwards -- Buffalo Bills
Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2018
NFL Season: 5th
Notes: Started all 17 games for Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams team in 2021
LB Leo Chenal -- Kansas City Chiefs
Years at Wisconsin: 2019-2021
NFL Season: 2nd
Notes: Super Bowl Champion with Chiefs (2022). Appeared in all 17 games last year with eight starts.
C Tyler Biadasz -- Dallas Cowboys
Years at Wisconsin: 2016-2019
NFL Season: 4th
Notes: Took over for Cowboys-great, Wisconsin product Travis Frederick in 2020, started 33 of 34 possible games over the last two seasons
DL Keeanu Benton -- Pittsburgh Steelers
Years at Wisconsin: 2019-2022
NFL Season: 1st
Notes: Second-round pick of the Steelers in 2023.
LB Zack Baun -- New Orleans Saints
Years at Wisconsin: 2015-2019
NFL Season: 4th
Notes: Second-round pick of the Saints in 2020. 45 career games, eight starts with most of his action being on special teams.