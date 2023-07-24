Every former Tigers ranking in For The Win’s NFL top 102 players

The Clemson football program, year after year, produces NFL talent.

No matter the program, not every player that comes into the NFL from that school will be a star. This is inevitable as there are only so many true stars in professional sports leagues, no matter which you are looking at.

Still, some players go above and beyond and develop into some of the best the NFL has to offer. That is no different for Clemson, who sits among the elite college football programs.

For The Win recently released their rankings for the top 102 players in the NFL, with multiple Tigers making the list. Here is a look at each player and what writers Christian D’Andrea and Robert Zeglinski had to say about them.

Rank: No.95

What D’Andrea had to say:

Etienne may be the only smart decision Urban Meyer made in his 10 months with the Jaguars (depending on how you value taking a running back in the first round). He paid off Jacksonville’s faith with an electric, delayed rookie campaign where he had 100-plus total yards nine times. — CD

The Jaguars’ offense will only be better in 2023, which should greatly benefit the ACC’s best running back of all time. There have been rumbles of rookie Tank Bigbsy having a more significant role than initially expected, but it sounds like the fantasy football community overreacting. Etienne should have a huge season.

TRAVIS ETIENNE 62 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!!! pic.twitter.com/z3a6FYZ22d — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 1, 2023

Rank: No.84

What Zeglinski had to say:

Terrell is the best cornerback you don’t know. A former first-round pick, Terrell hasn’t let the status of abysmal Falcons defenses drag down his potential as a shutdown corner. At just 24 years old, he is one great year away from superstar recognition. — RZ

Terrell is far better than this ranking, but the Falcons’ situation last season led to a rough season for the star cornerback. In a wide-open division with an improved roster, Atlanta should be able to compete for the division. Terrell will need to return to form for them to do so.

Rank: No.47

What D’Andrea had to say:

Lawrence isn’t just a boulder blocking running lanes in the middle of the line. The 342-pound monster showcased newfound pass rushing consistency in his first year under Brian Daboll, racking up a career-best 28 quarterback hits — tied for fourth-best in the NFL. — CD

Dexter Lawrence is a star and proved himself to be the best player on the Giants roster last season. Still only 25, the expectation is that he improves further in 2023 and could climb the defensive tackle rankings even further. In the NFL, the defensive tackle has flourished recently, and Lawrence is one of the best in the game.

Kayvon to Dexter Lawrence: “You’re the greatest player I’ve ever played with.” pic.twitter.com/Qd7DeYC9vE — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) January 18, 2023

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rank: No.28

What D’Andrea had to say:

Turns out getting away from Urban Meyer was everything a young quarterback needs to thrive. Lawrence gained strength as the season wore on, like a hurricane heading north over the ocean. Now he’s got Calvin Ridley to top his wideout depth chart. — CD

Who would have guessed that Trevor Lawrence being separated from one of the worst head coaches in NFL history would benefit his career! Jokes aside, owner Tony Khan and the franchise made an excellent move by bringing in a real NFL-caliber head coach in Doug Pederson. We saw what they could do last season, especially down the stretch. Calling my shot, Lawrence will be a top-five quarterback in the NFL by the end of the next season.

Trevor Lawrence will win the 2023 NFL MVP. pic.twitter.com/ewUkboe9pp — 𝗝𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@ETNSZN) July 17, 2023

