Every former Rutgers football player’s rating in Madden 23
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles ChargersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tampa Bay BuccaneersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- John MaddenAmerican football player and coach
- Andrew DePaolaLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Duron HarmonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Devin McCourtyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
It’s August, which means it’s time for the latest edition of EA Sports video game, Madden NFL 23. This year’s version is the 34th edition in the franchises history. and the 32nd straight annual release. John Madden was announced as the cover star in honor of his death at the end of last year. He last appeared on the cover of Madden NFL 2000.
Most players are loyal, champing at the bit for any news at all about the upcoming release. Last month, EA Sports released their highly anticipated player rankings.
Through both stretches of Greg Schiano’s reign as head coach and every year in between, Rutgers has continued to build strong recruiting classes. With strong development, those classes have led the Scarlet Knights to new heights, and has also resulted in more talent making the jump to the NFL from the New Jersey state university.
Rutgers currently has 19 former stars in the NFL, and 14 of them were rated prior to the release before. Let’s take a look at all of their ratings – from lowest to highest.
h
h
Clark Harris, Long Snapper - Cincinnati Bengals
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating: 42
Years at Rutgers: 2003-2006
Andrew DePaola, Long Snapper - Minnesota Vikings
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Greg Joseph #1 celebrates a successful field goal with teammate Andrew DePaola #42 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating: 48
Years at Rutgers: 2005-2009
Olakunle Fatukasi, Linebacker - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating: 56
Years at Rutgers: 2017-2021
Isaih Pacheco, Running Back - Kansas City Chiefs
Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating: 64
Years at Rutgers: 2018-2021
Bo Melton, Wide Receiver - Seattle Seahawks
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Madden Overall Rating: 68
Years at Rutgers: 2017-2021
Michal Burton, Fullback - Kansas City Chiefs
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Madden Overall Rating: 69
Years at Rutgers: 2010-2014
Tyler Kroft, Tight End - San Francisco 49ers
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Madden Overall Rating: 70
Years at Rutgers: 2011-2014
Blessuan Austin, Cornerback - Denver Broncos
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Madden Overall Rating: 72
Years at Rutgers: 2015-2018
Kemoko Turay, Defensive End - San Francisco 49ers
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating: 73
Years at Rutgers: 2013-2017
Duron Harmon, Safety - Las Vegas Raiders
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Madden Overall Rating: 77
Years at Rutgers: 2009-2012
Gus Edwards, Running Backs - Baltimore Ravens
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating: 78
Years at Rutgers: 2013-2017
Logan Ryan, Safety - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating: 80
Years at Rutgers: 2010-2012
Sebastian Joseph-Day, Defensive Tackle - Los Angeles Chargers
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Madden Overall Rating: 81
Years at Rutgers: 2013-2017
Devin McCourty, Safety - New England Patriots
Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) reacts to a call during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Madden Overall Rating: 87
Years at Rutgers: 2006-2009
1
1