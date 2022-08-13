Every former Rutgers football player’s rating in Madden 23

It’s August, which means it’s time for the latest edition of EA Sports video game, Madden NFL 23. This year’s version is the 34th edition in the franchises history. and the 32nd straight annual release. John Madden was announced as the cover star in honor of his death at the end of last year. He last appeared on the cover of Madden NFL 2000.

Most players are loyal, champing at the bit for any news at all about the upcoming release. Last month, EA Sports released their highly anticipated player rankings.

Through both stretches of Greg Schiano’s reign as head coach and every year in between, Rutgers has continued to build strong recruiting classes. With strong development, those classes have led the Scarlet Knights to new heights, and has also resulted in more talent making the jump to the NFL from the New Jersey state university.

Rutgers currently has 19 former stars in the NFL, and 14 of them were rated prior to the release before. Let’s take a look at all of their ratings – from lowest to highest.

Clark Harris, Long Snapper - Cincinnati Bengals

Madden Overall Rating: 42

Years at Rutgers: 2003-2006

Andrew DePaola, Long Snapper - Minnesota Vikings

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Greg Joseph #1 celebrates a successful field goal with teammate Andrew DePaola #42 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Madden Overall Rating: 48

Years at Rutgers: 2005-2009

Olakunle Fatukasi, Linebacker - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Madden Overall Rating: 56

Years at Rutgers: 2017-2021

Isaih Pacheco, Running Back - Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco appears to be maing a strong push to make the Kansas City Chiefs roster.

Madden Overall Rating: 64

Years at Rutgers: 2018-2021

Bo Melton, Wide Receiver - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Bo Melton, a former Rutgers football standout.

Madden Overall Rating: 68

Years at Rutgers: 2017-2021

Michal Burton, Fullback - Kansas City Chiefs

Madden Overall Rating: 69

Years at Rutgers: 2010-2014

Tyler Kroft, Tight End - San Francisco 49ers

Madden Overall Rating: 70

Years at Rutgers: 2011-2014

Blessuan Austin, Cornerback - Denver Broncos

Madden Overall Rating: 72

Years at Rutgers: 2015-2018

Kemoko Turay, Defensive End - San Francisco 49ers

Madden Overall Rating: 73

Years at Rutgers: 2013-2017

Duron Harmon, Safety - Las Vegas Raiders

Madden Overall Rating: 77

Years at Rutgers: 2009-2012

Gus Edwards, Running Backs - Baltimore Ravens

Former Rutgers football star Gus Edwards

Madden Overall Rating: 78

Years at Rutgers: 2013-2017

Logan Ryan, Safety - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Madden Overall Rating: 80

Years at Rutgers: 2010-2012

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Defensive Tackle - Los Angeles Chargers

Madden Overall Rating: 81

Years at Rutgers: 2013-2017

Devin McCourty, Safety - New England Patriots

Madden Overall Rating: 87

Years at Rutgers: 2006-2009

