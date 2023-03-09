Every former Penn State player who will be an NFL free agent

Penn State has 40 players currently in the NFL, 13 of them are primed to be free agents next week.

Penn State has long been a storied program in the college football ranks and they have always produced quality NFL talent, including several Hall of Fame players. In the mix of it all, the present crop of Nittany Lions in the league is well-represented at nearly every position.

Here are the 13 looming free agents that have played inside Beaver Stadium that will be looking for new deals when the NFL league year begins on Tuesday.

Robbie Gould

Syndication: The Post-Crescent

2022 Team: San Francisco 49ers

Previous Contract: 2-Years/$7.25 Million

Key 2022 Stats: 27/32 on Field Goals, 50/51 on Extra Points, Longest Kick of 51 Yards

[autotag]Robbie Gould[/autotag] is a veteran kicker and despite getting older has not seen his accuracy drop like some of those around him. After his four years at Penn State, Gould has played with both the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, both of whom he made a Super Bowl with. Perhaps Gould can make it 3-for-3 with the next team he signs with by making the Super Bowl with them.

Carl Nassib

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previous Contract: 1-Year/$1.18 Million

Key 2022 Stats: 23 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, and 6 TFL

[autotag]Carl Nassib[/autotag] was traded to Tampa Bay from Las Vegas last year and he was able to regain his footing a bit in the process. After some down years, he was back in the Todd Bowles defense and found his spot on the defensive line rotation. He could have the same role for a plethora of teams in 2023 so look for him to be a depth add if signed.

Jesse James

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Team: Cleveland Browns

Previous Contract: 1-Year/$1.12 Million

Key 2022 Stats: N/A

[autotag]Jesse James[/autotag] appeared in two games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 but never accumulated any stats in the box score. He would end up going on injured reserve on September 21 and never played again the rest of the season. What he could bring to a team is up in the air but at the very least he could serve as a reserve.

Mike Gesicki

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Team: Miami Dolphins

Previous Contract: 1-Years/$10.93 Million

Key 2022 Stats: 32 Receptions, 363 Receiving Yards, and Three Touchdowns

Potentially the biggest tight-end target on the open market, [autotag]Mike Gesicki[/autotag] is going to be paid significant money to come on a team and make an immediate impact. He had some growing pains during his years in Miami but in the last two seasons, he has put it together finally.

Connor McGovern

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Team: Dallas Cowboys

Previous Contract: 4-Years/$3.61 Million

Key 2022 Stats: Played and Started in 15 Games

The Cowboys’ offensive line has gone through the wringer in recent years but [autotag]Connor McGovern[/autotag] has been one of the few consistent pieces. He has played in 45 out of 49 potential games in his career and is coming off his first full year as the starter. He may end up back in Dallas but could also be a good value signing for a team looking for interior offensive line support.

Amani Oruwariye

Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Team: Detroit Lions

Previous Contract: 2-Years/$2.84 Million

Key 2022 Stats: 44 Tackles and 3 Pass Deflections

After being the starter for the Lions in 2021, [autotag]Amani Oruwariye[/autotag] was limited to just five starts in 2022 but made strides and impact with his work on special teams. Whether he is able to earn a starting role somewhere else is yet to be seen but he will likely have a chance.

Miles Sanders

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Previous Contract: 4-Years/$5.35 Million

Key 2022 Stats: 259 Rushing Attempts, 1,269 Rushing Yards, and 11 Touchdowns

[autotag]Miles Sanders[/autotag] is coming off a career year both individually and as a team with his Eagles making it to the Super Bowl. He was also selected for the Pro Bowl but despite all those mitigating circumstances, Sanders appears to be set for new colors in 2023. He will be the starter wherever he goes and he will likely be one of the highest-paid players at his position.

Marcus Allen

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Previous Contract: 1-Years/$2.54 Million

Key 2022 Stats: Played in 15 Games

[autotag]Marcus Allen[/autotag] didn’t play much in the secondary for the Pittsburgh Steelers but rather on special teams and diverse coverage packages. He had a hard time finding his footing in Pittsburgh so a fresh start could serve him well. All in all, it is hard to gauge what type of role he may be signing up for in the new league year.

Nick Scott

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Team: Los Angeles Rams

Previous Contract: 4-Years/$2.59 Million

Key 2022 Stats: 86 Tackles, 2 Interceptions, and 5 Pass Deflections

[autotag]Nick Scott[/autotag] has quietly had a phenomenal career in Los Angeles with the Rams. He played an integral part in the Rams Super Bowl two seasons ago and was a consistent playmaker for them. He will be looking at a big contract somewhere with a starting role to go with it.

Trace McSorley

Syndication: Arizona Republic

2022 Team: Arizona Cardinals

Previous Contract: 1-Years/$895k

Key 2022 Stats: Appeared in 6 Games and Started in One

[autotag]Trace McSorley[/autotag] was unfortunately stuck in the worst season any team has had in recent memory. The Cardinals had so many things going on inside the facility as well as the on the field and McSorley suffered because of that. He can be a quality backup, he is a proven professional who brings depth, and he will land on his feet somewhere with a fresh start.

Kevin Givens

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Team: San Francisco 49ers

Previous Contract: 1-Years/$895k

Key 2022 Stats: 20 Tackles, 7 TFL, and 2 Sacks

[autotag]Kevin Givens[/autotag] was a rotational piece on a historically great 49ers defense. It was a crowded group he played within so if he can find a new spot for 2023 he may be able to see his role grow.

Grant Haley

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Team: Los Angeles Rams

Previous Contract: 1-Years/$895k

Key 2022 Stats: Appeared in 4 Games

[autotag]Grant Haley[/autotag] appeared in just four games for the Rams while missing the rest of them due to injury. He won’t likely earn a starting role but he will be on a rotation and will be able to provide depth with his special teams work.

Blake Gillikin

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Team: New Orleans Saints

Previous Contract: 3-Years/$2.286 Million

Key 2022 Stats: Appeared in 6 Games and Started in One

Having taken over for a franchise legend in Thomas Moorestead, Blake Gillikin served to be an average punter for the Saints statistically. The team as a whole had some growing pains in 2022 but punter’s with his numbers that land 21st in the league in terms of punt average face an uphill battle in earning second chances.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire