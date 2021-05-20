Every former Ohio State player currently on an NFL roster

Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

The 2021 NFL draft is over, undrafted free agents have been signed, and the preseason camps and workouts have been scheduled. And in the case of rookies, most NFL teams have mixed things up with them over the last weekend.

So, while some of this will all change once roster cuts are made, there is a slew of former Ohio State football players littered on almost every team. There are exceptions of course with four teams without a scarlet and gray hue, but there just aren’t too many programs that have as many players doing their thing at the highest level of the game and we are here to share them all with you.

Here is a complete listing of all former Buckeyes currently on NFL rosters prior to all the offseason shenanigans heating up. In total, there are a whopping 71.

Arizona Cardinals (3)

May 14, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Branden Bowen warms up during rookie minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

Branden Bowen, Offensive Line

Atlanta Falcons (1)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield (20) watches against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Kendall Sheffield, Defensive Back

Baltimore Ravens (4)

Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) celebrates after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

J.K. Dobbins, Running Back Malik Harrison, Linebacker Binjimen Victor, Wide Receiver Shaun Wade, Defensive Back

Buffalo Bills (0)

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detailed look at a Salute to Service and Buffalo Bills logo on a goal post pad prior to the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

*There are currently no former Buckeyes on the Bills roster.

Carolina Panthers (1)

New York Jets offensive lineman Pat Elflein is pictured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 40-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Pat Elflein, Offensive Line

Chicago Bears (1)

PHOTOS: Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields at Bears&#39; rookie minicamp
PHOTOS: Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields at Bears' rookie minicamp

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May, 14, 2021, in Lake Forest Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks, Pool)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Justin Fields, Quarterback

Cincinnati Bengals (7)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) waves to fans as he runs off the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Bengals finished the season 4-11-1 after a 38-3 beat down from the Ravens. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

Eli Apple, Cornerback Vonn Bell, Safety Drue Chrisman, Punter Sam Hubbard, Defensive End Michael Jordan, Guard Billy Price, Center Isaiah Prince, Offensive Tackle

Cleveland Browns (2)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward celebrates after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans 10-7 after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Denzel Ward, Cornerback Tommy Togiai, Defensive Tackle

Dallas Cowboys (3)

Ohio State football players in the NFL: Week 14 image gallery
Ohio State football players in the NFL: Week 14 image gallery

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) signs to Ohio State fans after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

Noah Brown, Wide Receiver Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back Jake McQuaide, Longsnapper

Denver Broncos (3)

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in an an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Dre'Mont Jones, Defensive End Baron Browning, Linebacker Jonathon Cooper, Outside Linebacker

Detroit Lions (5)

Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) before the game against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

Jashon Cornell, Defensive Tackle Taylor Decker, Offensive Tackle Jonah Jackson, Offensive Line Jeff Okudah, Cornerback

Green Bay Packers (2)

Offensive linemnn Coy Cronk (65) and Josh Myers (71) are shown during the second day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

Josh Myers, Center Mike Weber, Running Back

Houston Texans (2)

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Cameron Johnston, Punter Bradley Roby, Defensive Back

Indianapolis Colts (2)

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Parris Campbell, Wide Receiver Tyquan Lewis, Defensive End

Jacksonville Jaguars (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Luke Farrell, Tight End DaVon Hamilton, Defensive Tackle Carlos Hyde, Running Back Andrew Norwell, Offensive Line

Kansas City Chiefs (0)

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the centerfield logo before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

*There are currently no former Buckeyes on the Chiefs roster.

Los Angeles Chargers (3)

LOOK. Former Ohio State DE Joey Bosa to be in Super Bowl commercial.
LOOK. Former Ohio State DE Joey Bosa to be in Super Bowl commercial.

Nov 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) walks on the field before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

Joey Bosa, Defensive End K.J. Hill, Wide Receiver Corey Linsley, Center

Los Angeles Rams (1)

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (32) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

Jordan Fuller, Safety

Miami Dolphins (1)

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) walks to the locker room after the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Jerome Baker, Linebacker

Minnesota Vikings (3)

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jalyn Holmes (90) readies at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Tuf Borland, Linebacker Wyatt Davis, Guard Jalyn Holmes, Defensive End

New England Patriots (4)

New England Patriots defensive end John Simon watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Rashod Berry, Defensive End/Tight End Raekwon McMillan, Linebacker Devin Smith, Wide Receiver John Simon, Defensive End

New Orleans Saints (5)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Malcolm Jenkins, Safety Marshon Lattimore, Cornerback Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver Nick Vannett, Tight End Pete Werner, Linebacker

New York Giants (1)

New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack (81) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Austin Mack, Wide Receiver

New York Jets (0)

Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; The New York Jets logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

*There are currently no former Buckeyes on the Jets roster.

Oakland Raiders (3)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Damon Arnette, Cornerback Johnathan Hankins, Defensive Tackle Liam McCullough, Longsnapper

Philadelphia Eagles (0)

Dec 25, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the Philadelphia Eagles logo in the locker room corridor during an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

*There are currently no former Buckeyes on the Eagles roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers (2)

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

Dwayne Haskins, Quarterback Cameron Heyward, Defensive Tackle

San Francisco 49ers (3)

Ohio State football players in the NFL: Week one image gallery
Ohio State football players in the NFL: Week one image gallery

San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa (97) reacts on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Nick Bosa, Defensive End Justin Hilliard, Linebacker Trey Sermon, Running Back

Seattle Seahawks (1)

Jamarco Jones
Jamarco Jones

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

Jamarco Jones, Offensive Tackle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0)

Aug 11, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo on a helmet on the sidelines at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

*There are currently no former Buckeyes on the Buccaneers roster.

Tennessee Titans (1)

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil kicks during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio State football players on the roster

Blake Haubeil, Placekicker

Washington Football Team (3)

WATCH: Chase Young wants you to know Washington QB Taylor Heinicke
WATCH: Chase Young wants you to know Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) on the field before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State football players on the roster

Terry McLaurin, Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel, Wide Receiver Chase Young, Defensive End

1

1

