Every former Ohio State football player on an active NFL roster after cuts to 53-man rosters

To start it all off in training camp, there were a whopping 75 players on NFL training camp rosters, all vying for a shot to make the active roster through impressive athletic feats through the preseason.

That time has now come and gone as of yesterday when each team had to get down to the mandated 53-man rosters to be ready to start the season. That of course means a lot of players got some bad news over the last couple of days and will have to try and continue their NFL journeys through other means.

For those that did make it though, it is either the realization or continuance of a lifelong dream. From here on out, it’s all about getting prepared to start the season and hope to have a long career at the game’s highest level.

We decided to go through all of the NFL teams and let you know which players that once wore the scarlet and gray made the cuts and are on active NFL rosters for the upcoming season.

We’ve organized it by conference and division to make it a little easier to flip through for your reading enjoyment. Suffice to say, there will be plenty of Buckeyes to root for (currently 48 in fact) in the NFL during the 2021-2022 season.

Buffalo Bills - AFC East (0)

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detailed look at a Salute to Service and Buffalo Bills logo on a goal post pad prior to the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

* No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

Miami Dolphins - AFC East (1)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Jerome Baker #55 of the Miami Dolphins speaks with Head Coach Brian Flores during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State players

Jerome Baker | Linebacker

New England Patriots - AFC East (1)

New England Patriots' Shaun Wade, left, defends New York Giants' Dante Pettis, right, as Pettis fails to make a catch for a two point conversion during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots won 22-20. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Former Ohio State players

Shaun Wade | Defensive End

New York Jets - AFC East (0)

Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; The New York Jets logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

* No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

Cincinnati Bengals - AFC North (4)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Cincinnati won 33-25. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Former Ohio State players

Eli Apple | Cornerback Vonn Bell | Safety Sam Hubbard | Defensive End Isaiah Prince | Offensive Tackle

Cleveland Browns - AFC North (2)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward celebrates after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans 10-7 after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Former Ohio State players

Tommy Togiai | Defensive Tackle Denzel Ward | Cornerback

Pittsburgh Steelers - AFC North (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Former Ohio State players

Dwayne Haskins | Quarterback Cameron Heyward | Defensive Tackle

Baltimore Ravens - AFC North (1)

Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) celebrates after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Malik Harrison | Linebacker

Tennessee Titans - AFC South (0)

Tennessee Titans helmet rests on the field during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

* No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

Indianapolis Colts - AFC South (2)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) runs the ball after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Former Ohio State players

Parris Campbell | Wide Receiver Tyquan Lewis | Defensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars - AFC South (5)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 15: Head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars Urban Meyer watches the action during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on May 15, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State players

Luke Farrell | Tight End DaVon Hamilton | Defensive Tackle Carlos Hyde | Running Back Andrew Norwell | Offensive Line

Houston Texans - AFC South (1)

Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11), kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) and long snapper Jon Weeks (46) arrive to NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Former Ohio State players

Cameron Johnston | Punter

Denver Broncos - AFC West (3)

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Former Ohio State players

Jonathon Cooper | Outside Linebacker Dre’Mont Jones | Defensive End Baron Browning | Linebacker

Kansas City Chiefs - AFC West (0)

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the centerfield logo before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

* No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

Las Vegas Raiders - AFC West (2)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) is assisted off the field by members of the medical staff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Former Ohio State players

Damon Arnette | Cornerback Johnathan Hankins | Defensive Tackle

Los Angeles Chargers - AFC West (3)

Nov 29, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) reacts to his sack against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Joey Bosa | Defensive End K.J. Hill | Wide Receiver Corey Linsley | Center

Dallas Cowboys - NFC East (2)

Ohio State football players in the NFL: Week 14 image gallery

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) signs to Ohio State fans after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back Malik Hooker | Safety

New York Giants - NFC East (1)

May 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Justin Hilliard (58) pauses between drills at Levi's Stadium. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Billy Price | Offensive Line

Philadelphia Eagles - NFC East (0)

Dec 25, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the Philadelphia Eagles logo in the locker room corridor during an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

* No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

Washington Football Team - NFC East (3)

Five Ohio State football players listed in PFF's top 101 NFL players

Dec 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) reacts after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Washington won 23-17. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Terry McLaurin | Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel | Wide Receiver Chase Young | Defensive End

Chicago Bears - NFC North (1)

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) smiles while watching the game against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Soldier Field. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Justin Fields | Quarterback

Detroit Lions - NFC North (4)

Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) before the game against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Taylor Decker | Offensive Tackle Jonah Jackson | Offensive Guard Jeff Okudah | Cornerback

Green Bay Packers - NFC North (1)

Aug 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) takes a snap from center Josh Myers (71) against the Houston Texans during a preseason game at Lambeau Field. Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Ohio State players

Josh Myers | Center

Minnesota Vikings - NFC North (1)

Vikings rookies, including defensemen Christian Darrisaw, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Former Ohio State players

Wyatt Davis | Offensive Guard

Atlanta Falcons - NFC South (1)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield (20) watches against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Former Ohio State players

Kendall Sheffield | Defensive Back

New Orleans Saints - NFC South (4)

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Malcolm Jenkins | Strong Safety Marshon Lattimore | Cornerback Nick Vannett | Tight End Pete Werner | Linebacker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFC South (0)

Aug 11, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo on a helmet on the sidelines at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

* No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

Carolina Panthers - NFC South (1)

Carolina Panthers center Pat Elflein plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Former Ohio State players

Pat Elflein, Offensive Lineman

Los Angeles Rams - NFC West (1)

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (32) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Jordan Fuller | Safety

Arizona Cardinals - NFC West (0)

Apr 26, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals logo during a press conference at the Cardinals Training Facility. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

* No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

San Francisco 49ers - NFC West (2)

Ohio State football: Eight former players on NFL top 100 for 2021

San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa (97) reacts on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Former Ohio State players

Nick Bosa | Defensive End Trey Sermon | Running Back

Seattle Seahawks - NFC West (1)

Jamarco Jones

Jamarco Jones works out at Seattle Seahawks camp. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Jamarco Jones | Offensive Tackle

