Every former Ohio State football player on NFL rosters for 2021 training camp

Rejoice football fans. College football is about a month away with NFL training camps getting into full swing as well. That means we’ll be watching Ohio State dominate the Big Ten most likely again, but it also means that we’ll get a shot to root on former Buckeyes in the NFL.

As always, there are a ton of OSU players littered across active NFL rosters for training camp as things get crackin’. And while not all of them will remain there, we thought it’d be a fun exercise to go through all of those that have scarlet and gray in their football DNA as the calendar nears fall.

We’re organizing it by conference and division, so you can scroll through where you want. Or, if you’d rather just go through the entire list as well, that’s OK too, but we’ll warn you — it’ll take a while. We go through this exercise yearly, and we’ll pair it all down once 53-man rosters are announced after cuts as well.

For now though, here’s a list of all the former Ohio State players participating in NFL training camps across this great nation of ours.

Next … AFC East

Buffalo Bills - AFC East (0)

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detailed look at a Salute to Service and Buffalo Bills logo on a goal post pad prior to the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

Miami Dolphins - AFC East (1)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Jerome Baker #55 of the Miami Dolphins speaks with Head Coach Brian Flores during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State players

Jerome Baker, Linebacker

New England Patriots - AFC East (3)

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 28, 2021: Raekwon McMillan #46 of the New England Patriots walks onto the field during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Story continues

Former Ohio State players

Rashod Berry, Defensive End/Tight End Raekwon McMillan, Linebacker John Simon, Defensive End

New York Jets - AFC East (0)

Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; The New York Jets logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

NEXT ... AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals - AFC North (7)

Former Ohio State DE Sam Hubbard signs contract extension with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) waves to fans as he runs off the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Bengals finished the season 4-11-1 after a 38-3 beat down from the Ravens. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Eli Apple, Cornerback Vonn Bell, Safety Drue Chrisman, Punter Sam Hubbard, Defensive End Michael Jordan, Offensive Guard Billy Price, Center Isaiah Prince, Offensive Tackle

Cleveland Browns - AFC North (2)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward celebrates after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans 10-7 after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Former Ohio State players

Tommy Togiai, Defensive Tackle Denzel Ward, Cornerback

Pittsburgh Steelers - AFC North (3)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Former Ohio State players

Marcus Baugh, Tight End Dwayne Haskins, Quarterback Cameron Heyward, Defensive Tackle

Baltimore Ravens - AFC North (4)

Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) celebrates after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

J.K. Dobbins, Running Back Malik Harrison, Linebacker Binjimen Victor, Wide Receiver Shaun Wade, Cornerback

NEXT ... AFC South

Tennessee Titans - AFC South (2)

Former Ohio State DE John Simon signs deal with Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots defensive end John Simon watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Former Ohio State players

Blake Haubeil, Kicker John Simon, Defensive End

Indianapolis Colts - AFC South (2)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) runs the ball after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Former Ohio State players

Parris Campbell, Wide Receiver Tyquan Lewis, Defensive Tacke/Defensive End

Jacksonville Jaguars - AFC South (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Former Ohio State players

Luke Farrell, Tight End DaVon Hamilton, Defensive Tacke Carlos Hyde, Running Back Andrew Norwell, Offensive Line

Houston Texans - AFC South (2)

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Former Ohio State players

Cameron Johnston, Punter Bradley Roby, Cornerback

NEXT ... AFC West

Denver Broncos - AFC West (3)

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Former Ohio State players

Jonathon Cooper, Outside Linebacker Dre'Mont Jones, Defensive End Baron Browning, Linebacker

Kansas City Chiefs - AFC West (0)

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the centerfield logo before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

Las Vegas Raiders - AFC West (4)

Gallery: Former Ohio State players in the NFL, Week 10 - Buckeyes Wire

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette #20 celebrates after a fumble recovery by cornerback Nevin Lawson #26 during the second half against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Former Ohio State players

Damon Arnette, Cornerback Johnathan Hankins, Defensive Tackle Darron Lee, Linebacker Liam McCullough, Longsnapper

Los Angeles Chargers - AFC West (3)

Nov 29, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) reacts to his sack against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Joey Bosa, Defensive End K.J. Hill, Wide Receiver Corey Linsley, Center

NEXT .. NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - NFC East (4)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) looks on before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Former Ohio State players

Noah Brown, Wide Receiver Johnnie Dixon, Wide Receiver Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back Jake McQuaide, Longsnapper

New York Giants - NFC East (2)

Giants sign former Ohio State receiver Austin Mack from practice squad

New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack (81) runs a play against defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry (22) during a scrimmage at the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Former Ohio State players

Austin Mack, Wide Receiver Mike Weber, Running Back

Philadelphia Eagles - NFC East (0)

Dec 25, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the Philadelphia Eagles logo in the locker room corridor during an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

Washington Football Team - NFC East (3)

Chase Young wins NFL's AP Defensive Rookie of Year - Buckeyes Wire

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) in the center of the team huddle before the start of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Former Ohio State players

Terry McLaurin, Wide Receiver Chase Young, Defensive End Curtis Samuel, Wide Receiver

NEXT ... NFC North

Chicago Bears - NFC North (1)

Justin Fields expected to outperform his draft position per NFL.com

May 15, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) works out during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Justin Fields, Quarterback

Detroit Lions - NFC North (5)

Nov 15, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) before the game against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Jashon Cornell, Defensive End Taylor Decker, Offensive Tackle Jake Hausmann, Tight End Jonah Jackson, Offensive Guard Jeff Okudah, Cornerback

Green Bay Packers - NFC North (1)

Offensive lineman Coy Cronk (65) and Josh Myers (71) are shown during the second day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Josh Myers, Center

Minnesota Vikings - NFC North (3)

Vikings rookies, including defensemen Christian Darrisaw, front left, and Wyatt Davis practice during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Former Ohio State players

Tuf Borland, Linebacker Wyatt Davis, Offensive Guard Jalyn Holmes, Defensive End

NEXT ... NFC South

Atlanta Falcons - NFC South (1)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield (20) watches against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Former Ohio State players

Kendall Sheffield, Defensive Back

New Orleans Saints - NFC South (5)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Former Ohio State players

Malcolm Jenkins, Strong Safety Marshon Lattimore, Cornerback Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver Nick Vannett, Tight End Pete Werner, Linebacker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFC South (0)

Aug 11, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo on a helmet on the sidelines at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

No former Ohio State players currently on the roster

Carolina Panthers - NFC South (2)

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Pat Elflein watches a drill during NFL football practice in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Former Ohio State players

Pat Elflein, Offensive Lineman C.J. Saunders, Wide Receiver

NEXT ... NFC West

Los Angeles Rams - NFC West (1)

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (32) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Jordan Fuller, Safety

Arizona Cardinals - NFC West (1)

May 14, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Branden Bowen warms up during rookie minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Branden Bowen, Offensive Lineman

San Francisco 49ers - NFC West (3)

Ohio State football: Eight former players on NFL top 100 for 2021

San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa (97) reacts on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Former Ohio State players

Nick Bosa, Defensive End Justin Hilliard, Linebacker Trey Sermon, Running Back

Seattle Seahawks - NFC West (1)

Jamarco Jones

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State players

Jamarco Jones, Offensive Tackle [vertical-gallery id=54890] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1