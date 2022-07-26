Every former Notre Dame player’s Madden ’23 rating

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Shepkowski
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Lions
    Detroit Lions
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • John Madden
    John Madden
    American football player and coach
  • Scott Daly
    Scott Daly
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tommy Kraemer
    Tommy Kraemer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jack Coan
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robert Hainsey
    Robert Hainsey
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyren Williams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sam Mustipher
    Sam Mustipher
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ben Skowronek
    Ben Skowronek
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Daelin Hayes
    Daelin Hayes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ian Book
    Ian Book
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Bars
    Alex Bars
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for decades you’re aware of the Madden video game franchise that has been a staple for football fans and gamers alike for over 30 years.  With John Madden passing away earlier this year even a little more attention has been paid to the game this summer.

Anymore it always generates some news when the ratings for each player are released for the newest edition of the game.  That is exactly what’s available now as the player and team ratings for Madden ’23 are open for your viewing.

How did every Notre Dame player in the game get rated?

ESPN lists 49 former Notre Dame players currently on NFL rosters.  Of those, 41 have given ratings for the latest game.  Here are ratings for those 41 players sorted from lowest to highest.

As of posting, Kyle Rudolph was not included. Rudolph signed with the Bucs just days before this post was originally released.

41. Scott Daly - Longsnapper, Detroit Lions

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Daly, Detroit Lions
Longsnapper
Madden ’23 rating:  29*

*-Daly is a longsnapper in real-life but is listed as a tight end in the game, hence the incredibly low rating.

40. J. J. Jansen - Longsnapper, Carolina Panthers

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

J. J. Jansen – Carolina Panthers
Longsnapper
Madden ’23 rating: 36*

*-Jansen, like Daly, is a long snapper who is listed as a tight end in the game.  Hence the incredibly low rating here, too.

39. Jack Coan - Quarterback, Indianapolis Colts

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Coan – Indianapolis Colts
Quarterback
Madden ’23 rating: 56

 

38. Alize Mack - Tight End, Green Bay Packers

USA TODAY NETWORKS

Alize Mack – Green Bay Packers
Tight End
Madden ’23 rating: 57

37. Tommy Kraemer - Offensive Guard, Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Kraemer – Detroit Lions
Offensive Guard
Madden ’23 rating: 58

36. Ian Book - Quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Book – New Orleans Saints
Quarterback
Madden ’23 rating: 59

T-34. Nick McCloud - Cornerback, Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Nick McCloud – Buffalo Bills
Cornerback
Madden ’23 rating: 60

 

T-34. Brock Wright - Tight End, Detroit Lions

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Brock Wright – Detroit Lions
Tight End
Madden ’23 rating: 60

 

33. Kevin Austin - Wide Receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

USA TODAY NETWORKS

Kevin Austin – Jacksonville Jaguars
Wide Receiver
Madden ’23 rating: 61

T-29. Alex Bars - Offensive Guard, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bars – Las Vegas Raiders
Offensive Guard
Madden ’23 rating: 62

T-29. Robert Hainsey - Center, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Hainsey – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Center
Madden ’23 rating: 62

T-29. Daelin Hayes - Linebacker, Baltimore Ravens

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Daelin Hayes – Baltimore Ravens
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 62

T-29. Ben Skowronek - Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ben Skowronek – Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver
Madden ’23 rating: 62

T-27. Sam Mustipher - Center, Chicago Bears

Mustipher – #67 – Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Mustipher – Chicago Bears
Center
Madden ’23 rating: 65

T-27. Kyren Williams - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Kyren Williams[/autotag] – Los Angeles Rams
Running Back
Madden ’23 rating: 65

T-24. Tony Jones, Jr. - Running Back, New Orleans Saints

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Jones, Jr. – New Orleans Saints
Running Back
Madden ’23 rating: 66

T-24. Adetokunbo Ogundeji - Linebacker, Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Adetokunbo Ogundeji – Atlanta Falcons
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 66

T-24. Khalid Kareem - Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Khalid Kareem – Cincinnati Bengals
Defensive End
Madden ’23 rating: 66

T-22. Aaron Banks - Offensive Guard, San Francisco 49ers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Banks – San Francisco 49ers
Offensive Guard
Madden ’23 rating: 67

T-22. Sheldon Day - Defensive Tackle, Cleveland Browns

USA TODAY NETWORKS

Sheldon Day – Cleveland Browns
Defensive Tackle
Madden ’23 rating: 67

T-18. Liam Eichenberg - Offensive Tackle, Miami Dolphins

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Liam Eichenberg – Miami Dolphins
Offensive Tackle
Madden ’23 rating: 68

T-18. Isaac Rochell - Defensive End, Cleveland Browns

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Rochell – Cleveland Browns
Defensive End
Madden ’23 rating: 68

T-18. Durham Smythe - Tight End, Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Durham Smythe – Miami Dolphins
Tight End
Madden ’23 rating: 68

T-18. Equanimeous St. Brown - Wide Receiver, Chicago Bears

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Equanimeous St. Brown – Chicago Bears
Wide Receiver
Madden ’23 rating: 68

17. Alohi Gilman - Safety, Los Angeles Chargers

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Alohi Gilman – Los Angeles Chargers
Safety
Madden ’23 rating: 69

16. Julian Okwara - Linebacker, Detroit Lions

Photo courtesy of Detroit Free Press

Julian Okwara – Detroit Lions
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 70

T-13. Jerry Tillery - Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Tillery – Los Angeles Chargers
Defensive Tackle
Madden ’23 rating: 71

T-13. Tommy Tremble - Tight End, Carolina Panthers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Tremble – Carolina Panthers
Tight End
Madden ’23 rating: 71

T-13. Miles Boykin - Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Boykin – Pittsburgh Steelers
Wide Receiver 
Madden ’23 rating: 71

12. Cole Kmet - Tight End, Chicago Bears

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cole Kmet – Chicago Bears
Tight End
Madden ’23 rating: 75

T-9. Kyle Hamilton - Safety, Baltimore Ravens

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Kyle Hamilton[/autotag] – Baltimore Ravens
Safety
Madden ’23 rating: 76

T-9. Julian Love - Safety, New York Giants

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Julian Love[/autotag] – New York Giants
Safety
Madden ’23 rating: 76

T-9. Romeo Okwara - Linebacker, Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Romeo Okwara – Detroit Lions
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 76

8. Drue Tranquille - Linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Drue Tranquill – Los Angeles Chargers
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 77

T-6. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Linebacker, Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah[/autotag] – Cleveland Browns
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 78

T-6. Chase Claypool - Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Chase Claypool[/autotag] – Pittsburgh Steelers
Wide Receiver
Madden ’23 rating: 78

5. Mike McGlinchey - Offensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Mike McGlinchey[/autotag] – San Francisco 49ers
Offensive Tackle
Madden ’23 rating: 79

T-3. Ronnie Stanley - Offensive Tackle, Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Ronnie Stanley[/autotag] – Baltimore Ravens
Offensive Tackle
Madden ’23 rating: 90

T-3. Harrison Smith - Safety, Minnesota Vikings

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Harrison Smith[/autotag] – Minnesota Vikings
Safety
Madden ’23 rating: 90

2. Quenton Nelson - Offensive Guard, Indianapolis Colts

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

[autotag]Quenton Nelson[/autotag] – Indianapolis Colts
Offensive Guard
Madden ’23 rating: 95

1. Zack Martin - Offensive Guard, Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Zack Martin[/autotag] – Dallas Cowboys
Offensive Guard
Madden ’23 rating: 98

1

1

Recommended Stories