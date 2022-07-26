Every former Notre Dame player’s Madden ’23 rating
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for decades you’re aware of the Madden video game franchise that has been a staple for football fans and gamers alike for over 30 years. With John Madden passing away earlier this year even a little more attention has been paid to the game this summer.
Anymore it always generates some news when the ratings for each player are released for the newest edition of the game. That is exactly what’s available now as the player and team ratings for Madden ’23 are open for your viewing.
How did every Notre Dame player in the game get rated?
ESPN lists 49 former Notre Dame players currently on NFL rosters. Of those, 41 have given ratings for the latest game. Here are ratings for those 41 players sorted from lowest to highest.
As of posting, Kyle Rudolph was not included. Rudolph signed with the Bucs just days before this post was originally released.
41. Scott Daly - Longsnapper, Detroit Lions
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Daly, Detroit Lions
Longsnapper
Madden ’23 rating: 29*
*-Daly is a longsnapper in real-life but is listed as a tight end in the game, hence the incredibly low rating.
40. J. J. Jansen - Longsnapper, Carolina Panthers
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
J. J. Jansen – Carolina Panthers
Longsnapper
Madden ’23 rating: 36*
*-Jansen, like Daly, is a long snapper who is listed as a tight end in the game. Hence the incredibly low rating here, too.
39. Jack Coan - Quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jack Coan – Indianapolis Colts
Quarterback
Madden ’23 rating: 56
38. Alize Mack - Tight End, Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY NETWORKS
Alize Mack – Green Bay Packers
Tight End
Madden ’23 rating: 57
37. Tommy Kraemer - Offensive Guard, Detroit Lions
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Kraemer – Detroit Lions
Offensive Guard
Madden ’23 rating: 58
36. Ian Book - Quarterback, New Orleans Saints
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Ian Book – New Orleans Saints
Quarterback
Madden ’23 rating: 59
T-34. Nick McCloud - Cornerback, Buffalo Bills
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Nick McCloud – Buffalo Bills
Cornerback
Madden ’23 rating: 60
T-34. Brock Wright - Tight End, Detroit Lions
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Brock Wright – Detroit Lions
Tight End
Madden ’23 rating: 60
33. Kevin Austin - Wide Receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY NETWORKS
Kevin Austin – Jacksonville Jaguars
Wide Receiver
Madden ’23 rating: 61
T-29. Alex Bars - Offensive Guard, Las Vegas Raiders
Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Alex Bars – Las Vegas Raiders
Offensive Guard
Madden ’23 rating: 62
T-29. Robert Hainsey - Center, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Hainsey – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Center
Madden ’23 rating: 62
T-29. Daelin Hayes - Linebacker, Baltimore Ravens
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Daelin Hayes – Baltimore Ravens
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 62
T-29. Ben Skowronek - Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
Ben Skowronek – Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver
Madden ’23 rating: 62
T-27. Sam Mustipher - Center, Chicago Bears
Mustipher – #67 – Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Mustipher – Chicago Bears
Center
Madden ’23 rating: 65
T-27. Kyren Williams - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Kyren Williams[/autotag] – Los Angeles Rams
Running Back
Madden ’23 rating: 65
T-24. Tony Jones, Jr. - Running Back, New Orleans Saints
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Jones, Jr. – New Orleans Saints
Running Back
Madden ’23 rating: 66
T-24. Adetokunbo Ogundeji - Linebacker, Atlanta Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Adetokunbo Ogundeji – Atlanta Falcons
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 66
T-24. Khalid Kareem - Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Khalid Kareem – Cincinnati Bengals
Defensive End
Madden ’23 rating: 66
T-22. Aaron Banks - Offensive Guard, San Francisco 49ers
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Banks – San Francisco 49ers
Offensive Guard
Madden ’23 rating: 67
T-22. Sheldon Day - Defensive Tackle, Cleveland Browns
USA TODAY NETWORKS
Sheldon Day – Cleveland Browns
Defensive Tackle
Madden ’23 rating: 67
T-18. Liam Eichenberg - Offensive Tackle, Miami Dolphins
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Liam Eichenberg – Miami Dolphins
Offensive Tackle
Madden ’23 rating: 68
T-18. Isaac Rochell - Defensive End, Cleveland Browns
Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Isaac Rochell – Cleveland Browns
Defensive End
Madden ’23 rating: 68
T-18. Durham Smythe - Tight End, Miami Dolphins
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Durham Smythe – Miami Dolphins
Tight End
Madden ’23 rating: 68
T-18. Equanimeous St. Brown - Wide Receiver, Chicago Bears
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Equanimeous St. Brown – Chicago Bears
Wide Receiver
Madden ’23 rating: 68
17. Alohi Gilman - Safety, Los Angeles Chargers
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Alohi Gilman – Los Angeles Chargers
Safety
Madden ’23 rating: 69
16. Julian Okwara - Linebacker, Detroit Lions
Photo courtesy of Detroit Free Press
Julian Okwara – Detroit Lions
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 70
T-13. Jerry Tillery - Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jerry Tillery – Los Angeles Chargers
Defensive Tackle
Madden ’23 rating: 71
T-13. Tommy Tremble - Tight End, Carolina Panthers
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Tremble – Carolina Panthers
Tight End
Madden ’23 rating: 71
T-13. Miles Boykin - Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Miles Boykin – Pittsburgh Steelers
Wide Receiver
Madden ’23 rating: 71
12. Cole Kmet - Tight End, Chicago Bears
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Cole Kmet – Chicago Bears
Tight End
Madden ’23 rating: 75
T-9. Kyle Hamilton - Safety, Baltimore Ravens
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Kyle Hamilton[/autotag] – Baltimore Ravens
Safety
Madden ’23 rating: 76
T-9. Julian Love - Safety, New York Giants
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Julian Love[/autotag] – New York Giants
Safety
Madden ’23 rating: 76
T-9. Romeo Okwara - Linebacker, Detroit Lions
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Romeo Okwara – Detroit Lions
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 76
8. Drue Tranquille - Linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Drue Tranquill – Los Angeles Chargers
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 77
T-6. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Linebacker, Cleveland Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah[/autotag] – Cleveland Browns
Linebacker
Madden ’23 rating: 78
T-6. Chase Claypool - Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Chase Claypool[/autotag] – Pittsburgh Steelers
Wide Receiver
Madden ’23 rating: 78
5. Mike McGlinchey - Offensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Mike McGlinchey[/autotag] – San Francisco 49ers
Offensive Tackle
Madden ’23 rating: 79
T-3. Ronnie Stanley - Offensive Tackle, Baltimore Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Ronnie Stanley[/autotag] – Baltimore Ravens
Offensive Tackle
Madden ’23 rating: 90
T-3. Harrison Smith - Safety, Minnesota Vikings
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Harrison Smith[/autotag] – Minnesota Vikings
Safety
Madden ’23 rating: 90
2. Quenton Nelson - Offensive Guard, Indianapolis Colts
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
[autotag]Quenton Nelson[/autotag] – Indianapolis Colts
Offensive Guard
Madden ’23 rating: 95
1. Zack Martin - Offensive Guard, Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
[autotag]Zack Martin[/autotag] – Dallas Cowboys
Offensive Guard
Madden ’23 rating: 98
