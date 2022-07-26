Every former Notre Dame player’s Madden ’23 rating

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for decades you’re aware of the Madden video game franchise that has been a staple for football fans and gamers alike for over 30 years. With John Madden passing away earlier this year even a little more attention has been paid to the game this summer.

Anymore it always generates some news when the ratings for each player are released for the newest edition of the game. That is exactly what’s available now as the player and team ratings for Madden ’23 are open for your viewing.

How did every Notre Dame player in the game get rated?

ESPN lists 49 former Notre Dame players currently on NFL rosters. Of those, 41 have given ratings for the latest game. Here are ratings for those 41 players sorted from lowest to highest.

As of posting, Kyle Rudolph was not included. Rudolph signed with the Bucs just days before this post was originally released.

41. Scott Daly - Longsnapper, Detroit Lions

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Daly, Detroit Lions

Longsnapper

Madden ’23 rating: 29*

*-Daly is a longsnapper in real-life but is listed as a tight end in the game, hence the incredibly low rating.

40. J. J. Jansen - Longsnapper, Carolina Panthers

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

J. J. Jansen – Carolina Panthers

Longsnapper

Madden ’23 rating: 36*

*-Jansen, like Daly, is a long snapper who is listed as a tight end in the game. Hence the incredibly low rating here, too.

39. Jack Coan - Quarterback, Indianapolis Colts

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Coan – Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback

Madden ’23 rating: 56

38. Alize Mack - Tight End, Green Bay Packers

USA TODAY NETWORKS

Alize Mack – Green Bay Packers

Tight End

Madden ’23 rating: 57

37. Tommy Kraemer - Offensive Guard, Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Kraemer – Detroit Lions

Offensive Guard

Madden ’23 rating: 58

36. Ian Book - Quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Book – New Orleans Saints

Quarterback

Madden ’23 rating: 59

T-34. Nick McCloud - Cornerback, Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Nick McCloud – Buffalo Bills

Cornerback

Madden ’23 rating: 60

T-34. Brock Wright - Tight End, Detroit Lions

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Brock Wright – Detroit Lions

Tight End

Madden ’23 rating: 60

33. Kevin Austin - Wide Receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

USA TODAY NETWORKS

Kevin Austin – Jacksonville Jaguars

Wide Receiver

Madden ’23 rating: 61

T-29. Alex Bars - Offensive Guard, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bars – Las Vegas Raiders

Offensive Guard

Madden ’23 rating: 62

T-29. Robert Hainsey - Center, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Hainsey – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Center

Madden ’23 rating: 62

T-29. Daelin Hayes - Linebacker, Baltimore Ravens

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Daelin Hayes – Baltimore Ravens

Linebacker

Madden ’23 rating: 62

T-29. Ben Skowronek - Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ben Skowronek – Los Angeles Rams

Wide Receiver

Madden ’23 rating: 62

T-27. Sam Mustipher - Center, Chicago Bears

Mustipher – #67 – Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Mustipher – Chicago Bears

Center

Madden ’23 rating: 65

T-27. Kyren Williams - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Kyren Williams[/autotag] – Los Angeles Rams

Running Back

Madden ’23 rating: 65

T-24. Tony Jones, Jr. - Running Back, New Orleans Saints

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Jones, Jr. – New Orleans Saints

Running Back

Madden ’23 rating: 66

T-24. Adetokunbo Ogundeji - Linebacker, Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Adetokunbo Ogundeji – Atlanta Falcons

Linebacker

Madden ’23 rating: 66

T-24. Khalid Kareem - Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Khalid Kareem – Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive End

Madden ’23 rating: 66

T-22. Aaron Banks - Offensive Guard, San Francisco 49ers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Banks – San Francisco 49ers

Offensive Guard

Madden ’23 rating: 67

T-22. Sheldon Day - Defensive Tackle, Cleveland Browns

USA TODAY NETWORKS

Sheldon Day – Cleveland Browns

Defensive Tackle

Madden ’23 rating: 67

T-18. Liam Eichenberg - Offensive Tackle, Miami Dolphins

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Liam Eichenberg – Miami Dolphins

Offensive Tackle

Madden ’23 rating: 68

T-18. Isaac Rochell - Defensive End, Cleveland Browns

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Rochell – Cleveland Browns

Defensive End

Madden ’23 rating: 68

T-18. Durham Smythe - Tight End, Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Durham Smythe – Miami Dolphins

Tight End

Madden ’23 rating: 68

T-18. Equanimeous St. Brown - Wide Receiver, Chicago Bears

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Equanimeous St. Brown – Chicago Bears

Wide Receiver

Madden ’23 rating: 68

17. Alohi Gilman - Safety, Los Angeles Chargers

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Alohi Gilman – Los Angeles Chargers

Safety

Madden ’23 rating: 69

16. Julian Okwara - Linebacker, Detroit Lions

Photo courtesy of Detroit Free Press

Julian Okwara – Detroit Lions

Linebacker

Madden ’23 rating: 70

T-13. Jerry Tillery - Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Tillery – Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive Tackle

Madden ’23 rating: 71

T-13. Tommy Tremble - Tight End, Carolina Panthers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Tremble – Carolina Panthers

Tight End

Madden ’23 rating: 71

T-13. Miles Boykin - Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Boykin – Pittsburgh Steelers

Wide Receiver

Madden ’23 rating: 71

12. Cole Kmet - Tight End, Chicago Bears

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cole Kmet – Chicago Bears

Tight End

Madden ’23 rating: 75

T-9. Kyle Hamilton - Safety, Baltimore Ravens

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Kyle Hamilton[/autotag] – Baltimore Ravens

Safety

Madden ’23 rating: 76

T-9. Julian Love - Safety, New York Giants

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Julian Love[/autotag] – New York Giants

Safety

Madden ’23 rating: 76

T-9. Romeo Okwara - Linebacker, Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Romeo Okwara – Detroit Lions

Linebacker

Madden ’23 rating: 76

8. Drue Tranquille - Linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Drue Tranquill – Los Angeles Chargers

Linebacker

Madden ’23 rating: 77

T-6. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Linebacker, Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah[/autotag] – Cleveland Browns

Linebacker

Madden ’23 rating: 78

T-6. Chase Claypool - Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Chase Claypool[/autotag] – Pittsburgh Steelers

Wide Receiver

Madden ’23 rating: 78

5. Mike McGlinchey - Offensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Mike McGlinchey[/autotag] – San Francisco 49ers

Offensive Tackle

Madden ’23 rating: 79

T-3. Ronnie Stanley - Offensive Tackle, Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Ronnie Stanley[/autotag] – Baltimore Ravens

Offensive Tackle

Madden ’23 rating: 90

T-3. Harrison Smith - Safety, Minnesota Vikings

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Harrison Smith[/autotag] – Minnesota Vikings

Safety

Madden ’23 rating: 90

2. Quenton Nelson - Offensive Guard, Indianapolis Colts

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

[autotag]Quenton Nelson[/autotag] – Indianapolis Colts

Offensive Guard

Madden ’23 rating: 95

1. Zack Martin - Offensive Guard, Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Zack Martin[/autotag] – Dallas Cowboys

Offensive Guard

Madden ’23 rating: 98

