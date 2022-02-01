Every former LSU Tiger to play in a Super Bowl

Over the history of the Super Bowl, the LSU Tigers football program has been well represented. A total of 78 former players make up the active roster, practice squad, and injured reserve lists for the game.

This year five active players will participate in the annual championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Benglas. The No. 6 player would be tight end Thaddeus Moss, who is currently on the IR for the Bengals.

Still, we will see history when the two teams take the field for this game. For only the second time in Super Bowl history, two quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft will face off.

As we journey through the history of LSU players in the Super Bowl, we start where it all began with Super Bowl I featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

Super Bowl I: Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers

Jan 15, 1967; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Green Bay Packers running back Jim Taylor (31) in action during Super Bowl I against the Kansas City Chiefs at Memorial Coliseum. The Packers defeated the Chiefs in the first ever AFL vs NFL Championship called the Super Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers: Jim Taylor (RB)

Kansas City Chiefs: Johnny Robinson (S)

Packers won 35-10

Super Bowl II: Oakland Raiders vs Green Bay Packers

Jan 14, 1968; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders tight end (33) Billy Cannon catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl II at the Orange Bowl. The Packers defeated the Raiders 33-14 to win their 2nd consecutive Super Bowl title. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Oakland Raiders: Billy Cannon (TE)

Packers won 33-14

Super Bowl III: New York Jets vs Baltimore Colts

Jan 12, 1969; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Jets running back (41) Matt Snell tries to elude Baltimore Colts linebacker (53) Dennis Gaubatz (32) Mike Curtis and safety (21) Rick Volk during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl. The Jets defeated the Colts 16-7 giving the AFL their first victory over the NFL in the Super Bowl series. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons

Baltimore Colts: Dennis Gaubatz (LB) & Fred Miller (DT)

Jets won 16-7

Super Bowl IV: Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs

Jan. 11, 1970; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; The Kansas City Chiefs defense Jim Kearney (46), Johnny Robinson (42) and Jim Lynch (51) tackle Minnesota Vikings tight end John Beasley (87) during Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium. The Chiefs won the game, 23-9. Mandatory Credit: Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings: Roy Winston (LB)

Kansas City Chiefs: Johnny Robinson (S) & Remi Prudhomme (C-G)

Chiefs won 23-7

Super Bowl V: Baltimore Colts vs Dallas Cowboys

Jan 17, 1971; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Colts defensive tackle Fred Miller (76) on the field against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Bowl V at the Orange Bowl. The Colts would defeat the Cowboys 16-13. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Colts: Fred Miller (DT)

Colts won 16-13

Super Bowl VI: Dallas Cowboys vs Miami Dolphins

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Super Bowl VI ring to commemorate the Dallas Cowboys 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, La. on Jan. 16, 1972. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: Billy Truax (TE)

Cowboys won 24-3

Super Bowl VIII: Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins

Jan 13, 1974; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins running back (21) Jim Kiick in action against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Roy Winston (60) during Super Bowl VIII at Rice Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Vikings 24-7 to win their 2nd consecutive Super Bowl title. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings: Roy Winston (LB) & Godfrey Zaunbrecher (C)

Dolphins won 24-7

Super Bowl IX: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Super Bowl IX ring to commemorate the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, La. on Jan. 12, 1975. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings: Roy Winston (LB)

Steelers won 16-6

Super Bowl X: Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 18, 1976; Miami, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris (32) takes the hand off from quarterback Terry Bradshaw (12) against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Larry Cole (63) during Super Bowl X at the Orange Bowl. Pittsburgh defeated Dallas 21-17 to earn back to back Super Bowl victories. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: Warren Capone (LB)

Steelers won 21-17

Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders vs Minnesota Vikings

Jan 9, 1977, Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders running back Clarence Davis (28) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl XI at the Rose Bowl. Davis rushed for 135 yards on 16 carries.The Raiders defeated the Vikings 32-14 to win their first Super Bowl championship. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings: Roy Winston (LB)

Raiders won 32-14

Super Bowl XVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Charles Alexander, right, is smothered by San Francisco 49ers defensive players as he runs for short yardage in the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl XVI action at the Silverdome Stadium in Pontiac, Mich., Jan. 24, 1982. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-21. (AP Photo)

Cincinnati Bengals: Charles Alexander (RB) & Bo Harris (LB)

49ers won 26-21

Super Bowl XVII: Washington Football Team vs Miami Dolphins

Jan 30, 1983; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins quarterback David Woodley (16) in action against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl XVII at the Rose Bowl. The Redskins defeated the Dolphins 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins: David Woodley (QB) & A.J. Duhe (LB)

Washington won 27-17

Super Bowl XIX: Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers

Jan 30, 1983; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins guard Russ Grimm (68) blocks for John Riggins (44) as he carries the ball against Miami Dolphins defensive end Kim Bokamper (58) and A.J. Duhe (77) during Super Bowl XVII at the Rose Bowl. The Redskins defeated the Dolphins 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins: A.J. Duhe (LB)

49ers won 38-16

Super Bowl XXI: Denver Broncos vs New York Giants

Jan 25, 1987; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos running back Gene Lang (33) in action against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXI at the Rose Bowl. The Giants defeated the Broncos 39-20. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: Gene Lang (RB)

New York Giants: Leonard Marshall (DE)

Giants won 39-20

Super Bowl XXII: Washington Football Team vs Denver Broncos

Jan 31, 1988; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos running back Gene Lang (33) carries the ball against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl XXII at Jack Murphy Stadium. The Redskins defeated the Broncos 42-10. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos:

Mitch Andrews (TE)

Tim Joiner (LB)

Gene Lang (RB)

Michael Brooks (LB)

Washington won 42-10

Super Bowl XXIV: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers

Jan 28, 1990; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers running back Terrence Flagler (32) carries the ball against Denver Broncos linebacker Michael Brooks (56) and defensive end Alphonso Carreker (92) during Super Bowl XXIV at the Superdome. The 49ers defeated the Broncos 55-10. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: Michael Brooks (LB)

49ers won 55-10

Super Bowl XXV: Buffalo Bill vs New York Giants

Jan 27, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants safety Greg Jackson (47) blocks a pass to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed (83) during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium. The Giants defeated the Bills 19-20. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants: Greg Jackson (S) & Leonard Marshall (DE)

The Giants won 20-19.

Super Bowl XXVI: Buffalo Bills vs Washington Football Team

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Super Bowl XXVI ring to commemorate the Washington Redskins 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. on Jan. 26, 1992. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: Eddie Fuller (RB)

Washington won 37-24

Super Bowl XXVII: Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Super Bowl XXVII ring to commemorate the Dallas Cowboys 52-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 31. 1993. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: Eddie Fuller (RB)

Cowboys won 52-17

Super Bowl XXVIII: Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Super Bowl XXVIII ring to commemorate the Dallas Cowboys 30-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. on Jan 30, 1994. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: Eddie Fuller (RB)

Cowboys won 30-13

Super Bowl XXXII: Green Bay Packers vs Denver Broncos

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Super Bowl XXXII ring to commemorate the Denver Broncos 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, Calif. on Jan. 25, 1998. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: Tory James (DB)

Broncos won 31-24

Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons

31 Jan 1999: Kick returner Tim Dwight #83 of the Atlanta Falcons is pursued by cornerback Tory James #20 of the Denver Broncos as he returns a kick-off for a touchdown during Super Bowl XXXIII between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19 to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. (Getty Images)

Denver Broncos: Tory James (DB)

Atlanta Falcons: Todd Kinchen (WR)

Broncos won 34-19

Super Bowl XXXIV: St. Louis Rams vs Tennessee Titanas

St. Louis Rams receiver Isaac Bruce (80) breaks past Tennessee Titans defensive back Denard Walker for a 73-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXIV inside the Georgia Dome Jan. 30, 2000. That gave the Rams a 23-16 lead.

George Walker IV / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tennessee Titans: Denard Walker (CB)

Rams won 23-16

Super Bowl XXXVI: St. Louis Rams vs New England Patriots

NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES: New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk (with ball) is tackled by St. Louis Rams’ corner back Aeneas Williams during first half action 03 February, 2002, of Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, Louisiana. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

New England Patriots: Kevin Faulk (RB)

Super Bowl XXXVII: Oakland Raiders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SAN DIEGO – JANUARY 26: Runningback Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stopped by Tory James #20 of the Oakland Raiders during a fourth quarter run in Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 48-21. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Oakland Raiders: Tory James (DB)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony McFarland (DT)

The Bucs won 48-21

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Carolina Panthers vs New England Patriots

Feb 1, 2004; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jarvis Green (97) and Willie McGinest (55) pressure Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29. Mandatory Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots:

Kevin Faulk (RB)

Rohan Davey (QB)

Jarvis Green (DE)

Brian Kinchen (TE)

The Patriots won 32-29

Super Bowl XXXIX: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles

Feb 06, 2005; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Rodney Harrison (37) and Randall Gay (21) hit Philadelphia Eagles tight end L.J. Smith (82) causing a fumble and Eugene Wilson (26) recovers during Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots:

Kevin Faulk (RB)

Rohan Davey (QB)

Marquise Hill (DE)

Jarvis Green (DE)

Eric Alexander (LB)

Randall Gay (CB)

The Patriots won 24-21

Super Bowl XL: Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 17: Alan Faneca #66 of the Pittsburgh Steelers gets ready on the field during the game against the Carolina Panthers December 17, 2006 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Pittsburgh defeated Carolina 37-3. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Alan Faneca (OL)

Steelers won 21-10

Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts vs Chicago Bears

Feb 4, 2007; Miami, FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts Joseph Addai (29) carries against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLI at Dolphins Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Jason Parkhurst

Indianapolis Colts: Joseph Addai (RB) and Anthony McFarland (DT)

The Colts won 29-17

Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants vs New England Patriots

Feb 3, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk (33) carries the ball as New York Giants safety Gibril Wilson (28) and safety Michael Johnson (43) defend in the third quarter during Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants: Corey Webster (CB)

New England Patriots:

Kevin Faulk (RB)

Jarvis Green (DE)

Eric Alexander (LB)

Randall Gay (CB)

The Giants won 17-14

Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Arizona Cardinals

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Early Doucet #80 and Ali Highsmith #95 (L) of the Arizona Cardinals kneels on the field before taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Clark (S) & Justin Vincent (RB)

Arizona Cardinals: Early Doucet (WR) & Ali Highsmith (LB)

The Steelers won 27-23

Super Bowl XLIV: New Orleans Saints vs Indianapolis Colts

Feb 7, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson (19) catches a pass in front of Indianapolis Colts safety Tim Jennings (23) during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints:

Marlon Favorite (DL)

Randall Gay (CB)

Devery Henderson (WR)

Indianapolis Colts: Joseph Addai (RB)

The Saints won 31-17

Super Bowl XLV: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers

Feb 6, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark during Super Bowl XLV against the Green Bay Packers at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Clark (S)

Green Bay Packers:

Matt Flynn (QB)

Howard Green (DT)

Quinn Johnson (FB)

The Packers won 31-25

Super Bowl XLVI: New York Giants vs New England Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 05: Corey Webster #23 of the New York Giants tackles Deion Branch #84 of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

New York Giants: Corey Webster (CB) & Michael Clayton (WR)

New England Patriots: Kevin Faulk (RB) & Stevan Ridley (RB)

The Giants won 21-17

Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers

Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice (27) leaps over Kelechi Osemele (72) pas San Francisco 49ers nose tackle Ricky Jean Francois (95) during the second quarter in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Jean Francois (DT) & Curtis Taylor (S)

The Ravens won 34-31

Super Bowl XLVIII: Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Trindon Holliday (11) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks: Spencer Ware (RB) & Tharold Simon (CB)

Denver Broncos: Trindon Holliday (WR)

The Seahawks won 43-8

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots: Brandon LaFell (WR) & Stevan Ridley (RB)

Seattle Seahawks: Tharold Simon (CB)

The Patriots won 28-24

Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive guard Trai Turner (70) against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers: Trai Turner (OL)

The Broncos won 24-10

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones (45) reacts in the first quarter during Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots: Barkevious Wingo (DE)

Atlanta Falcons:

Jalen Collins (CB)

Tyson Jackson (DE)

Deion Jones (LB)

The Patriots won 34-28

Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (31) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots: Ricky Jean Francois (DT)

Philadelphia Eagles: Donnie Jones (P) & Jalen Mills (CB)

The Eagles won 41-33

Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (90) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots:

Danny Etling (QB)

Frank Herron (DT)

Jeremy Hill (RB)

Los Angles Rams:

Michael Brockers (DT)

Andrew Whitworth (OT)

The Patriots won 13-3

Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers: Kwon Alexander (LB)

Kansas City Chiefs:

Tyrann Mathieu (S)

Morris Claiborne (CB)

Spencer Ware (RB)

Darrel Williams (RB)

The Chiefs won 31-20

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) celebrates after intercepting the ball in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB)

Tyrann Mathieu (S)

Darrel Williams (RB)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette (RB)

Cyril Grayson (WR)

Devin White (LB)

Kevin Minter (LB)

The Bucs won 31-9

Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams:

Odell Beckham Jr (WR)

Andrew Whitworth (OT)

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow (QB)

Ja’Marr Chase (WR)

Tyler Shelvin (DT)

Thaddeus Moss (TE)

