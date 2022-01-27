Every former LSU Tiger in the NFL playoffs this weekend

It is conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals face-off with the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFC we have the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

In all, there are nine former LSU Tigers still alive in the NFL postseason. It would be 10, but Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss was placed on the injured reserve list.

In the Bengals-Chiefs matchup, there are six former Tigers in that game. Three members of that potent 2019 LSU offense will be on full display for this game. In the NFC, there are three. Two of those players are on offense for the Rams and one defender for the Niners.

Related

Trio of former LSU Tigers could play final game with current teams this weekend

We break down the nine remaining Tigers as they are one game away from playing for the Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Former national championship-winning quarterback Joe Burrow leads his Cincinnati Bengals into the AFC title game. He became the first player selected No. 1 overall to lead his team to a conference championship game in his first two seasons.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The PFWA’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year looks to continue his hot streak against the Kanas City Chiefs. Ja’Marr Chase set a Bengals franchise record with his 1,455 receiving yards in 2021. Can he go three-for-three in posting 100-yard games in the postseason?

Tyler Shelvin, Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Last game against the Tennessee Titans, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin made his playoff debut with the Bengals. Can he help slow down the Kansas City rushing attack that features a pair of former LSU running backs?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the wild card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, CEH returned to face the Buffalo Bills. He touched the ball eight times for 69 total yards. Can he have a bigger impact in the AFC title game?

Story continues

Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It is certainly possible that Darrel Williams doesn’t suit up for this game against the Bengals. He carried the ball just once against the Steelers and was inactive against the Bills. If he is able to go, the Chiefs will have a three-headed monster at running back with CEH, Williams, and Jerick McKinnon.

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

There is the possibility that the Honey Badger could miss this matchup against Cincinnati. He left in the first half of the game against the Bills with a concussion, but he did return to practice on Thursday according to Chiefs Wire. Mathieu will be a key for the defense slowing down a pair of former Tigers in Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Arden Key, San Francisco 49ers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The former edge player for LSU, Arden Key has seen minimal action with the 49ers in a reserve role. He recorded just one tackle against the Dallas Cowboys and one against the Green Bay Packers.

Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth has been in and out of the lineup recently after dealing with a knee issue. He suffered the injury when a player fell onto the back of his leg while blocking. It will be huge if he can go against the 49ers who have a great defense.

Odell Beckham Jr, Los Angeles Rams

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Odell Beckham Jr is playing in a conference championship game. OBJ has been huge for the Rams after the loss of veteran wide receiver Robert Woods. On Sunday, he will be tasked with helping Matthew Stafford and the Rams return to the Super Bowl. To do so they have to beat the thorn in their sides, San Francisco.

1

1