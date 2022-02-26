Every former Georgia Bulldog drafted to the USFL

Earlier this week the USFL (United States Football League) held its inaugural draft ahead of its first season set to begin this Spring.

Six former Georgia Bulldogs were selected and will represent UGA in the new pro football league.

Here is where every Dawg is headed:

Round 2, Pick No. 1 - Davin Bellamy

Nov 4, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back J.R. Reed (20) linebacker Davin Bellamy (17) and tight end Jeb Blazevich (83) react with fans after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports.

With first pick in the second round, the New Orleans Breakers selected former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy.

The first defensive player off the board: Davin Bellamy pic.twitter.com/387Rv9RFEw — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) February 23, 2022

Bellamy, who played for UGA from 2013-2017, has contributed to NFL practice squads and offseason rosters since leaving Athens.

Bellamy was a strong piece of Georgia’s 2017 national championship run, racking up 34 stops, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, with the third-most quarterback pressures on the team (14) for the SEC Champion Bulldogs.

Round 5, pick No. 8 - Tyler Catalina

Nov 19, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) celebrates with offensive lineman Tyler Catalina (72) after scoring a touchdown against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With the eighth pick in the fifth round, the Tampa Bay Bandits selected former Georgia tackle Tyler Catalina.

Welcome to the Tampa Bay Bandits! #BanditBall pic.twitter.com/f0mMf77DT3 — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) February 23, 2022

Catalina, who started at right tackle for the Bulldogs in 2016 after transferring from Rhode Island, was signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

After a quick stent in Washington, Catalina spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers before spending the 2020 season with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.

Round 16, Pick No. 7 - Tyler Simmons

Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Tyler Simmons (87) carries the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With the seventh pick in the 16th round, the Houston Gamblers selected former Georgia receiver Tyler Simmons.

Simmons, who played for the Bulldogs from 2016-2019, was a key special teams contributor throughout his career and eventually filled a starting receiver role in 2019.

The Powder Springs, Ga., native played in 48 games, catching 35 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver at Georgia. Simmons also added 143 yards in punt returns in his career.

Simmons went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent before being released in August of last year.

Round 24, Pick No. 3 - Mike Barnett

Georgia defensive tackle Michael Barnett reacts to a question during the Georgia Defense Press Conference for the Sugar Bowl on Monday, December 30, 2019, in New Orleans. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

With the third pick in the 24th round, the Philadelphia Stars selected former Georgia defensive lineman Mike Barnett.

.@GeorgiaFootball's Mike Barnett is the third DT off the board in the #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/QStZhXzjLQ — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) February 23, 2022

Barnett, who played for Georgia from 2015-2019, was a key contributor along the defensive line for the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019.

The Ridgeville, S.C., native played in 46 games, racking up 47 stops and two pass breakups as a Dawg.

Barnett’s last football action was with the New England Patriots in 2020.

Round 25, Pick No. 5 - Toby Johnson

Sep 27, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nathan Peterman (12) is hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Toby Johnson (88) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated Tennessee 35-32. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With the fifth pick in the 25th round, the New Jersey Generals selected former Georgia defensive lineman Toby Johnson.

The pick is in! 🇺🇸🎖 The Generals have selected Toby Johnson 🙌 #USFLDraft #InTheTrenches pic.twitter.com/d0UyyWrOjc — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) February 23, 2022

Johnson, who played for Georgia in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, racked up 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his UGA career.

The Moorehead, Miss., native went undrafted in 2015 but signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2015.

Johnson bounced around various NFL rosters over the next three seasons before settling in with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League.

Round 26, Pick No. 2 - John Atkins

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tackle John Atkins (97) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports.

With the second pick in the 26th round, the Tampa Bay Bandits selected former Georgia defensive lineman John Atkins.

Welcome to the Tampa Bay Bandits! #BanditBall pic.twitter.com/C3MCkcxNeB — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) February 23, 2022

Atkins, who played for Georgia from 2013 to 2017, racked up 81 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups in his UGA career.

The Thomson, Ga., native went undrafted in 2018 but signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New England Patriots the same year.

Atkins spent time with the Detroit Lions and most recently the Atlanta Falcons before this move to the USFL. He joins former Georgia tackle Tyler Catalina with the Bandits.

The league currently set to begin on April 16 and run through July 3. Games will be broadcast on Fox, NBC and USA.

