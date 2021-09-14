How every former Badger in the NFL performed in Week 1

The National Football League is back in full force, as this weekend we finally saw wire-to-wire action from former Wisconsin Badgers in the league.

Taking the full weekend into account, last weekend marked the first of the year where there was football—college or NFL—on every night from Thursday to Monday. After a long hiatus and a weird season in 2020, it feels good to be back.

Related: Big Ten football power rankings after Week 2: The mighty has fallen

Anyway, in terms of how former Badgers fared, Russell Wilson started the season looking like his normal self, T.J. Watt showed he’s worth the money, Quintez Cephus found the end zone, Melvin Gordon broke a long touchdown run and more.

List

Film room: Analyzing Graham Mertz's performance against Eastern Michigan

Here is the full stat line from every Wisconsin product in the NFL in Week 1:

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 18 for 12 passing, 254 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 152.3 quarterback rating, 5 carries, 9 rushing yards

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates his strip sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 forced fumble

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Stat line: 17 carries, 56 yards, 7 targets, 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards

J.J. Watt (Houston Texans)

Jun 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at Dignity Health Training Facility Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Stat line: 2 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 tackle-for-loss

Corey Clement (Dallas Cowboys)

Jan 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement (6) lifts the Cotton Bowl trophy after the game against the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 special teams tackle

Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos)

Jan 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 11 carries, 101 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 targets, 3 receptions, 17 receiving yards

Quintez Cephus (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (2) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Stat line: 7 targets, 3 receptions, 12 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 2pt conversion

Dare Ogunbowale (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 2 special teams tackles

Alec Ingold (Las Vegas Raiders)

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 targets, 4 receptions, 22 receiving yards

Andrew Van Ginkel (Miami Dolphins)

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 5 total tackles, 1 quarterback hit

James White (New England Patriots)

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 carries, 12 yards, 7 targets, 6 receptions, 49 receiving yards

Zack Baun (New Orleans Saints)

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) on the kickoff return team in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 5 total tackles

T.J. Edwards (Philadelphia Eagles)

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) reacts after a defensive stop against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 tackles, 1 special teams assist

Joe Schobert (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (45) reacts to the sidelines against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 6 total tackles

Derek Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Aug 4, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mandatory Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 special teams tackle

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1