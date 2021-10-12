How every former Badger in the NFL performed in Week 5

Former Wisconsin Badgers headlined a busy Week 5 around the National Football League.

It unfortunately started with Russell Wilson’s injury on Thursday Night Football and subsequent news that he would miss a chunk of time (for the first time in his career, I’ll add).

Wisconsin products then went on to dominate on Sunday, with T.J. Edwards blocking a punt for the Philadelphia Eagles that ended up propelling the team to victory and Jonathan Taylor having a career game on the bright stage of Monday Night Football.

Here are the final stat lines for those two, as well as for every former Badger in the NFL:

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 11 for 16 passing, 152 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 2 carries, 10 yards

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a touchdown in the second quarter against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during their football game on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Stat line: 3 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, 1 tackle for loss

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 15 carries, 53 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 catches, 116 yards, 1 touchdown

J.J. Watt (Arizona Cardinals)

Oct 10, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) rushes the passer against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 3 tackles, 3 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass defended

Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos)

Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) tackles Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 9 carries, 34 yards, 2 catches, 9 receiving yards

Quintez Cephus (Detroit Lions)

Stat line: 3 catches, 38 yards

Dare Ogunbowale (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Dec 27, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 catch, 19 yards

Alec Ingold (Las Vegas Raiders)

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: No statistics recorded

Andrew Van Ginkel (Miami Dolphins)

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Ryan Connelly (Minnesota Vikings)

Oct 11, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shakes hands with inside linebacker Ryan Connelly (57) during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: No statistics recorded

Zack Baun (New Orleans Saints)

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) attempts to tackle New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board (18) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: No statistics recorded

T.J. Edwards (Philadelphia Eagles)

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) blocks a punt by Carolina Panthers punter Joseph Charlton (3) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 4 tackles, 1 assist, 1 punt block

Isaiahh Loudermilk (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK

Stat line: No statistics recorded

Joe Schobert (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, WI USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs for a first down on a reception against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) andsafety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during their football game Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 5 tackles, 1 pass defended

Derek Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Aug 4, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mandatory Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 1 special teams assist

Corey Clement (Dallas Cowboys)

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Corey Clement (32), quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stand during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: No statistics recorded

Alex Erickson (Carolina Panthers)

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Alex Erickson (13) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stat line: 2 kick returns for 57 yards, 3 punt returns for 39 yards

