Every former Auburn player on an NFL 53-man roster after cut-down day

NFL cut-down day is always brutal, but fear not, Tigers fans — plenty of former Auburn players survived and will represent the Plains in the NFL every Sunday.

As Auburn Undercover writer Nathan King points out, you may not see some familiar names on this list. Players that could end up on practice squads (like Zakoby McClain) and players that are injured and will be on IR (like Smoke Monday) will not appear on this list — it is only for every Tiger that finds themselves on a final 53-man roster and is not injured or on a team’s practice squad.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at all 24 players on NFL rosters that used to be Auburn Tigers in their college days:

Angelo Blackson, Defensive Tackle — Chicago Bears

Anthony Schwartz, Wide Receiver — Cleveland Browns

Carlton Davis, Cornerback — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jamel Dean, Cornerback — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

K.J. Britt, Linebacker — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Josh Harris, Longsnapper — Los Angeles Chargers

Prince Tega Whanogo — Offensive Tackle, Kansas City Chiefs

Braden Smith, Offensive Tackle — Indianapolis Colts

Noah Igbinoghene — Cornerback, Miami Dolphins

Jack Driscoll — Offensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

Arryn Siposs — Punter, Philadelphia Eagles

Marlon Davidson, Defensive Tackle — Atlanta Falcons

Darius Slayton, Wide Receiver — New York Giants

Daniel Thomas, Safety — Jacksonville Jaguars

Carl Lawson, Defensive End — New York Jets

Jamien Sherwood, Linebacker — New York Jets

C.J. Uzomah, Tight End — New York Jets

Derrick Brown, Defensive Tackle — Carolina Panthers

Jonathan Jones, Cornerback — New England Patriots

Daniel Carlson, Kicker — Las Vegas Raiders

Jarrett Stidham, Quarterback — Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Bynes, Linebacker — Baltimore Ravens

Montravious Adams, Defensive Tackle — Pittsburgh Steelers

Roger McCreary, Cornerback —Tennessee Titans

