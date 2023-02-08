Every former Alabama player to have won a Super Bowl since 2000
The Alabama football program has been well-represented in terms of its alumni in the NFL. Every year, a former Alabama player is either in the conversation to win MVP or competing to win a Super Bowl. Whatever the case may be, professional success is not uncommon for the crimson and white.
Over the years, a handful of players have seen their hard work pay off for the ultimate goal: to win a Super Bowl. Many of these players also managed to win a national championship at the collegiate level. Winning is nothing new for these former members of the Crimson Tide.
Between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, there are a total of four players that came through Tuscaloosa. Soon, this list may grow!
Roll Tide Wire takes a look at each of the former Alabama players that have won a Super Bowl ring since 2000.
Rod Rutledge - Super Bowl XXXVI
Harry How /Allsport
Rutledge’s 2001 Stats with Patriots:
5 receptions
35 receiving yards
Deshea Townsend - Super Bowl XL
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Townsend’s 2005 Stats with Steelers:
55 tackles
3 sacks
2 INTs
Fernando Bryant - Super Bowl XLIII
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Bryant’s 2008 Stats with Steelers:
3 tackles
Roman Harper - Super Bowl XLIV
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Harper’s 2009 Stats with Saints:
103 tackles
1.5 sacks
Charlie Peprah - Super Bowl XLV
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Peprah’s 2010 Stats with Packers:
63 tackles
2 INTs
Terrence Cody - Super Bowl XLVII
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Cody’s 2012 Stats with Ravens:
25 tackles
Courtney Upshaw - Super Bowl XLVII
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Upshaw’s 2012 Stats with Ravens:
60 tackles
8 TFLs
1.5 sacks
James Carpenter - Super Bowl XLVIII
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Carpenter’s 2013 Stats with Seahawks:
16 games played
10 starts
Jesse Williams - Super Bowl XLVIII
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
*No stats were recorded for Williams*
Dont'a Hightower - Super Bowl XLIX
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Hightower’s 2014 Stats with Patriots:
89 tackles
6 sacks
1 FF
Evan Mathis - Super Bowl L
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Mathis 2015 Stats with Broncos:
16 games played
12 starts
Dont'a Hightower - Super Bowl LI
Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
Hightower’s 2016 Stats with Patriots:
65 tackles
2.5 sacks
Cyrus Jones - Super Bowl LI
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Jones’ 2016 Stats with Patriots:
11 punt returns
46 punt return yards
8 kick returns
180 kick return yards
Chance Warmack - Super Bowl LII
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Warmack’s 2017 Stats with Eagles:
11 games played
3 starts
Dont'a Hightower - Super Bowl LIII
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Hightower’s 2018 Stats with Patriots:
48 tackles
1 sack
Cyrus Jones - Super Bowl LIII
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Jones’ 2018 Stats with Patriots:
5 punt returns
45 punt return yards
Gehrig Dieter - Super Bowl LIV
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
*No stats were recorded for Dieter*
Reggie Raglans - Super Bowl LIV
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Ragland’s 2019 Stats with Chiefs:
30 tackles
2 sacks
O.J. Howard - Super Bowl LV
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Howard’s 2020 Stats with Bucanneers:
11 receptions
146 receiving yards
2 TDs
A'Shawn Robinson - Super Bowl LVI
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson’s 2021 Stats with Rams:
67 tackles
2 sacks
Terrell Lewis - Super Bowl LVI
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Lewis’ 2021 Stats with Rams:
22 tackles
3 sacks