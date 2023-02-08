Every former Alabama player to have won a Super Bowl since 2000

The Alabama football program has been well-represented in terms of its alumni in the NFL. Every year, a former Alabama player is either in the conversation to win MVP or competing to win a Super Bowl. Whatever the case may be, professional success is not uncommon for the crimson and white.

Over the years, a handful of players have seen their hard work pay off for the ultimate goal: to win a Super Bowl. Many of these players also managed to win a national championship at the collegiate level. Winning is nothing new for these former members of the Crimson Tide.

Between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, there are a total of four players that came through Tuscaloosa. Soon, this list may grow!

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at each of the former Alabama players that have won a Super Bowl ring since 2000.

Rod Rutledge - Super Bowl XXXVI

Harry How /Allsport

Rutledge’s 2001 Stats with Patriots:

5 receptions

35 receiving yards

Deshea Townsend - Super Bowl XL

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Townsend’s 2005 Stats with Steelers:

55 tackles

3 sacks

2 INTs

Fernando Bryant - Super Bowl XLIII

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant’s 2008 Stats with Steelers:

3 tackles

Roman Harper - Super Bowl XLIV

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Harper’s 2009 Stats with Saints:

103 tackles

1.5 sacks

Charlie Peprah - Super Bowl XLV

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Peprah’s 2010 Stats with Packers:

63 tackles

2 INTs

Terrence Cody - Super Bowl XLVII

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Cody’s 2012 Stats with Ravens:

25 tackles

Courtney Upshaw - Super Bowl XLVII

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Upshaw’s 2012 Stats with Ravens:

60 tackles

8 TFLs

1.5 sacks

James Carpenter - Super Bowl XLVIII

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Carpenter’s 2013 Stats with Seahawks:

16 games played

10 starts

Jesse Williams - Super Bowl XLVIII

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

*No stats were recorded for Williams*

Dont'a Hightower - Super Bowl XLIX

Dont'a Hightower

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Hightower’s 2014 Stats with Patriots:

89 tackles

6 sacks

1 FF

Evan Mathis - Super Bowl L

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Mathis 2015 Stats with Broncos:

16 games played

12 starts

Dont'a Hightower - Super Bowl LI

Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Hightower’s 2016 Stats with Patriots:

65 tackles

2.5 sacks

Cyrus Jones - Super Bowl LI

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ 2016 Stats with Patriots:

11 punt returns

46 punt return yards

8 kick returns

180 kick return yards

Chance Warmack - Super Bowl LII

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Warmack’s 2017 Stats with Eagles:

11 games played

3 starts

Dont'a Hightower - Super Bowl LIII

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Hightower’s 2018 Stats with Patriots:

48 tackles

1 sack

Cyrus Jones - Super Bowl LIII

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ 2018 Stats with Patriots:

5 punt returns

45 punt return yards

Gehrig Dieter - Super Bowl LIV

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

*No stats were recorded for Dieter*

Reggie Raglans - Super Bowl LIV

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ragland’s 2019 Stats with Chiefs:

30 tackles

2 sacks

O.J. Howard - Super Bowl LV

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Howard’s 2020 Stats with Bucanneers:

11 receptions

146 receiving yards

2 TDs

A'Shawn Robinson - Super Bowl LVI

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson’s 2021 Stats with Rams:

67 tackles

2 sacks

Terrell Lewis - Super Bowl LVI

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Lewis’ 2021 Stats with Rams:

22 tackles

3 sacks

