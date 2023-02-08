Every former Alabama player to have won a Super Bowl since 2000

The Alabama football program has been well-represented in terms of its alumni in the NFL. Every year, a former Alabama player is either in the conversation to win MVP or competing to win a Super Bowl. Whatever the case may be, professional success is not uncommon for the crimson and white.

Over the years, a handful of players have seen their hard work pay off for the ultimate goal: to win a Super Bowl. Many of these players also managed to win a national championship at the collegiate level. Winning is nothing new for these former members of the Crimson Tide.

Between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, there are a total of four players that came through Tuscaloosa. Soon, this list may grow!

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at each of the former Alabama players that have won a Super Bowl ring since 2000.

Rod Rutledge - Super Bowl XXXVI

Rutledge’s 2001 Stats with Patriots:

  • 5 receptions

  • 35 receiving yards

Deshea Townsend - Super Bowl XL

Townsend’s 2005 Stats with Steelers:

  • 55 tackles

  • 3 sacks

  • 2 INTs

Fernando Bryant - Super Bowl XLIII

Bryant’s 2008 Stats with Steelers:

  • 3 tackles

Roman Harper - Super Bowl XLIV

Harper’s 2009 Stats with Saints:

  • 103 tackles

  • 1.5 sacks

Charlie Peprah - Super Bowl XLV

Peprah’s 2010 Stats with Packers:

  • 63 tackles

  • 2 INTs

Terrence Cody - Super Bowl XLVII

Cody’s 2012 Stats with Ravens:

  • 25 tackles

Courtney Upshaw - Super Bowl XLVII

Upshaw’s 2012 Stats with Ravens:

  • 60 tackles

  • 8 TFLs

  • 1.5 sacks

James Carpenter - Super Bowl XLVIII

Carpenter’s 2013 Stats with Seahawks:

  • 16 games played

  • 10 starts

Jesse Williams - Super Bowl XLVIII

*No stats were recorded for Williams*

Dont'a Hightower - Super Bowl XLIX

Hightower’s 2014 Stats with Patriots:

  • 89 tackles

  • 6 sacks

  • 1 FF

Evan Mathis - Super Bowl L

Mathis 2015 Stats with Broncos:

  • 16 games played

  • 12 starts

Dont'a Hightower - Super Bowl LI

Hightower’s 2016 Stats with Patriots:

  • 65 tackles

  • 2.5 sacks

Cyrus Jones - Super Bowl LI

Jones’ 2016 Stats with Patriots:

  • 11 punt returns

  • 46 punt return yards

  • 8 kick returns

  • 180 kick return yards

Chance Warmack - Super Bowl LII

Warmack’s 2017 Stats with Eagles:

  • 11 games played

  • 3 starts

Dont'a Hightower - Super Bowl LIII

Hightower’s 2018 Stats with Patriots:

  • 48 tackles

  • 1 sack

Cyrus Jones - Super Bowl LIII

Jones’ 2018 Stats with Patriots:

  • 5 punt returns

  • 45 punt return yards

Gehrig Dieter - Super Bowl LIV

*No stats were recorded for Dieter*

Reggie Raglans - Super Bowl LIV

Ragland’s 2019 Stats with Chiefs:

  • 30 tackles

  • 2 sacks

O.J. Howard - Super Bowl LV

Howard’s 2020 Stats with Bucanneers: 

  • 11 receptions

  • 146 receiving yards

  • 2 TDs

A'Shawn Robinson - Super Bowl LVI

Robinson’s 2021 Stats with Rams:

  • 67 tackles

  • 2 sacks

Terrell Lewis - Super Bowl LVI

Lewis’ 2021 Stats with Rams:

  • 22 tackles

  • 3 sacks

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

